MCU Stars Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland Facing Off in Fantasy Football

The on-screen relationship between Tony Stark and Peter Parker has certainly seen its ups and downs over the past few years. After Tony discovered Peter’s abilities he became a sort of father figure, only to watch the young man die and eventually bring him back from the dead by killing the Mad Titan Thanos. Off-screen, actors Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland have always been close, but a wedge could be driven between them this weekend, changing everything about their friendship. That wedge, of course, is fantasy football.

Both Downey and Holland play in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, put together by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry, and they’re set to square off against one another this weekend. As we’ve already seen from Ryan Reynolds, Karen Gillan, and several others, this charity-driven league has already sparked some wonderful trash-talking posts between stars on social media. Knowing the relationship Downey and Holland have, paired with their on-screen story, this seems like a matchup primed for plenty of back and forth.

This is also a very important matchup for both Holland and Downey, as they have each started the season in a bit of a slump. After four weeks, both men have a record of 1-3, and a 1-4 record can be really hard to recover from throughout the course of a season. If they want a decent shot at making the playoffs, this game is pretty close to a must-win.

Right now it’s Holland heading into this matchup with all of the momentum. After an 0-3 start, Holland rebounded last weekend to absolutely throttling fellow Avengers star Chris Evans by a score of 103-62 on the back of 30 points from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods. Meanwhile Downey is coming off an 88-65 loss to Matthew Berry.

Spider-Man and Iron Man are going head-to-head this weekend, and only one will be able to come out on top. Will it end like Avengers: Infinity War, with Downey watching Holland slowly fade into dust? Or will it be more like Avengers: Endgame, where Holland will get to see the life drained from his mentor’s playoff hopes? We’ll know the answer come Monday night.

You can keep up with the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League and learn more about the charities they’re playing for by heading to the league’s home page here.