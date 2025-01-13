Tom Holland Confesses to “Embarrassing” Spider-Man Funko Pop Collection

Tom Holland is a fan of Funko Pops, especially when they’re based on his Marvel hero Spider-Man. The prolific actor recently revealed how he owns every Funko Pop made from his Spider-Man, which would include the trilogy Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However, as much as he loves Funko Pops, Holland admitted to having to remove them from his home since it appeared he had built a shrine to himself, which was something he hadn’t intended on doing.

“Funko Pops! I love Funko Pops,” Tom Holland told GQ Spain. $43 bucks, worth every penny. I think they’re really cool. I’ve actually collected all my Funko Pops. I kept them in my house for a long time, but then it got to the point where it looked like I had a shrine to myself, and I had to get rid of them because it was quite embarassing. They’re in cupboard, but I love them. Keep making them, because I think they’re brilliant.”

Tom Holland reconoce que tiene todas las figuritas de Funko Pop que la marca fabricó inspirándose en el Spiderman del actor. ¿Qué ha hecho con estos muñecotes? 😏☝🏻#TomHolland #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/FBSrPyyhX4 — GQ España (@GQSpain) January 9, 2025

Funko Pops are small vinyl figures of pop culture characters, most notably with large heads and small bodies with black eyes. Some of the franchises featured in the Funko Pop line include Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, and many more. They usually don’t cost more than $15 for one figure, and they’re fun to display on a shelf or a desk inside or outside its original packaging.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are engaged

The latest bit of news on Tom Holland is that he’s engaged to his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. Speculation on the popular couple began at the Golden Globes when Zendaya was spotted with a diamond ring on her wedding finger. TMZ reported that Holland proposed to Zendaya within the past couple of weeks, specifically on a date between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. It’s worth noting that neither Holland or Zendaya have publicly commented on the reports of their engagement. That is also not a surprise since they’ve kept their private life out of the spotlight.

Tom Holland is suiting up as the web-slinger for Spider-Man 4, which has an official release date of July 24, 2026. The July 24, 2026 date is only seven days after a new untitled movie from director Christopher Nolan, which coincidentally will also star Tom Holland after he was added to the project. How Holland will handle juggle Spider-Man 4 and his Christopher Nolan movie filming in the same year remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say the webslinger will be a busy man in 2025.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the currently untitled Spider-Man 4. A new rumor states some Marvel villains were scrapped from the sequel after some script rewrites, including Scorpion and Shocker.