Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Engaged

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially engaged. Speculation of Holland and Zendaya being engaged began this past evening when Zendaya showed up at the Golden Globe Awards sporting a rather massive diamond ring on her wedding finger. Fans were quick to presume that this meant that Zendaya and longtime partner Holland had finally taken the next step in their relationship, and now, we know that to be true.

TMZ reports that Holland proposed to Zendaya within the past couple of weeks, specifically on a date between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The proposal is said to have been private between the pair and took place at a home owned by Zendaya’s family. Holland is said to have kept the moment pretty low-key as he wanted to keep it intimate and personal. At the time of this writing, neither Zendaya nor Holland have publicly commented on the engagement, and it’s likely that they won’t given how private their relationship has historically been.

Zendaya and Holland first met during the filming of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. It wasn’t until years later in 2021 though that the two then began dating. Outside of Homecoming, the two reprised their roles as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. They’re expected to share the screen once again in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey.

Moving forward, it is said that Zendaya and Holland aren’t prioritizing the planning of their wedding. This is due to the fact that each is looking to be very busy in 2025 and beyond, which suggests that they’ll need to find some free time in their schedules in order to settle on when the wedding will be.

Holland, in particular, is going to have a hectic schedule in the months ahead as he’ll be returning to the role of Spider-Man in both Avengers: Doomsday and the untitled Spider-Man 4. Both films are set to release in 2026 and will be filmed throughout 2025. Whether or not Zendaya will also be returning to the MCU with Spider-Man 4 has yet to be confirmed.