Tour of Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N in Times Square – Part Two

On Friday ComicBook.com got an exclusive interview with Stan 'The Man' Lee at the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N in Times Square. Immediately afterwards we able to tour the incredible, interactive exhibit with out cameras. If you're in NYC I highly recommend checking this out - you get to compare your vitals with Capt. America, you interact with the tesseract and become part of S.H.I.E.L.D. You can purchase tickets here. You get a little history of S.H.I.E.L.D. here, too, starting with the SSR are you're likely to see it in Marvel's Agent Carter, coming to ABC in 2015. There's the machinery that made Captain America who he is, lots of mementos from World War II and Cap's battle with HYDRA (glad we'll never see them again, eh? Eh?!), and a bunch of wardrobe from S.H.I.E.L.D. and The Avengers. You can check out the first set of photos here.