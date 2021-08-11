Turner & Hooch Star Josh Peck Reveals What Type of Comic Book Character He’d Want to Play

✖

Josh Peck is currently starring in Dinsye+'s Turner & Hooch series, which takes place about 30 years after the events of the film that starred Tom Hanks alongside a lovable Bordeaux Mastiff. Peck is playing Hanks' character's son, and while Hanks is not expected to return for the show, Reginald VelJohnson is returning as David Sutton. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Peck about Turner & Hooch as well as his long history with Nickelodeon. We also asked the actor if he had any Marvel or DC aspirations and if there were any comic book characters he would like to play one day.

"I think about one day being able to play a superhero. And then I think about the realities of wearing the skin-tight suits and that I would definitely need some liposuction in certain areas, just because you never see even the funny superhero like Paul Rudd, he's still pretty jacked as Ant-Man. You never see a guy and be like, 'Wow, Mark Ruffalo really needs to lose a couple lbs as the Hulk.' He's the low-key, hot nerd. I think the physical part of it intimidates me, but I think maybe being TJ Miller's type of character in Deadpool would be a winning combo," Peck shared. "And I don't want all that makeup. That seems rough. How good is Paul Bettany in WandaVision, but I'm like, 'Oh my god, sitting in that makeup chair sounds like it would take forever.'"

In addition to talking comic book roles, we also brought up Peck's lesser-known history with drama, having starred in the critically acclaimed Mean Creek (2004) and The Wackness (2008). We wondered if Peck plans to stick with comedy or if he has any hopes of returning to more serious roles.

"I think it's a great question. I really so appreciate that because movies... When I did Mean Creek, which was this little independent movie for people who don't know. And it's become a very popular meme of me cursing the kids on a boat, but it's actually a scene from a good movie too. Good meme, good movie. And I did that when I was 16, literally in between seasons two and three of Drake and Josh. So doing things in addition to the comedy and the family stuff has always meant a lot to me because I just want to stretch and challenge myself. And then I did The Wackness literally one year after we finished doing Drake and Josh. So I would love to keep doing that stuff and have a good balance. I've never wanted to turn my back on where I came from, because I think that's corny and I get bummed when certain actors do that. It's taken me a long time to be okay with my origin story, but I always want to keep trying to do things that are out of my comfort zone."

Turner & Hooch releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday.