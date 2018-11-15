Marvel Releases ‘Uncanny X-Men’ Trailer

Marvel has released the launch trailer for Uncanny X-Men #1, kicking off the epic “X-Men Disassembled” event.

The trailer offers a glimpse at the chaos that erupts in the first installment of the new weekly series.

You can watch the trailer above, and check out our review of the issue here.

Speaking to Marvel.com, the Uncanny X-Men writing team of Ed Brisson, Matthew Rosenberg, and Kelly Thompson discussed what fans can expect from Uncanny X-Men.

“Uncanny X-Men is… We don’t want to spoil stuff…,” Rosenberg said. “I feel like we can say that a lot of the X-Men’s problems and the world’s problems have come from the X-Men. And they’ve come home to roost. The legacy of the X-Men has come back to them in a way they aren’t prepared for.”

“A lot of the new X-Men, the younger kids who aren’t Laura, have gotten lost in the shuffle,” Thompson said. “There’s just so many X-Men. I don’t think anyone’s trying to put anyone on the bench. It’s just what happens when you have that many incredible characters and that many incredible stories. So, we obviously can’t raise them all up, but one of my favorite things—and I know it’s Ed’s, I don’t know about Matt’s—in this story is the story of these young X-Men. Specifically, Armor, Pixie, Rockslide, and Glob have big roles. And it’s not just [that] they have big roles punching things, they have questions and they have complaints, and they have an evolution of where they’re headed. And I think it’s really cool stuff that you don’t get to see a lot.”

Uncanny X-Men #1 is on sale now. Uncanny X-Men #2 release November 21st.

