Venom 2: Tom Hardy Teases Spider-Man Fight

Things are not looking good for Peter Parker if Tom Hardy's most recently deleted Instagram post is any indication. The Venom star has made a habit of posting photos which tease a potential crossover between Spider-Man and Venom and then deleting them, with the latest showing Venom literally taking a bite out of th wallcrawler. There is no official word on whether or not Tom Holland or his Peter Parker character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will appear in Venom but Hardy and the marketing teams at Sony seem to be selling a tease of a highly-anticipated crossover on the big screen.

Shortly after sharing the logo for Venom: Let The Be Carnage, the much anticipated Venom sequel which was recently rescheduled for June of 2021, Hardy had something else in the Marvel vein to share. The artist remains unknown but it appears Hardy screenshotted the image of Spider-Man being eaten by Venom and posted it to his account. Within a minute, the post was erased from Hardy's account but the Internet always keeps the receipts.

Check out the image Hardy posted, possibly teasing a Venom and Spider-Man big screen crossover, below.

(Photo: Tom Hardy / Instagram)

Everyone involved with Sony's Marvel movies has been playing coy when it comes to Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers. The first trailer for Morbius brought Spider-Man: Homecoming's Michael Keaton back to his role as Adrian Toomes which has everyone wondering if he is the same character or one from an alternate universe. Could a live-action Spider-Verse actually be upon us? Meanwhile, every time Morbius star Tyrese Gibson posts about the film, he makes sure to include "#MCU" somewhere in the captions. Daily Bugle logos have also been spotted on Sony movie sets -- but they are different from the logo which appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The image above, which might not be official marketing art but a fan creation which caught Hardy's eye, seems to use imagery consistent with the Spider-Man suit seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So, who knows what's really going on here.

For now, the waiting game continues as does the speculation until Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage hit theaters. Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release in July of 2021 but could face a delay as many titles have.

Do you want to see Venom cross paths with Spider-Man on the big screen? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

