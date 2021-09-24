Venom Fans Are Losing Patience Waiting For Sequel Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has revealed pretty much nothing in the way of marketing materials - and Marvel fans are getting tired of it. The point was really hammered home today after Marvel Studios released an epic sizzle reel for its Phase 4 films, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels, and Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Even the Fantastic Four reboot got a tease, and it's not even in production yet. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finished production, but not one trailer, official image, or teaser of any kind has been released - even though the sequel is due to hit theaters on September 24th.

With Venom 2 merchandising now beginning to reveal aspects of the movie, fans want to just when the hell a trailer will drop!

Still Waiting...

Indeed, it feels like we've been waiting years (if not decades) to see what Venom vs. Carnage will look like on the big screen. 

NOT TODAY

Word had gotten out that a new Marvel movie trailer was coming - but it wasn't Venom 2

Maybe Tomorrow?

Hope springs eternal - and you never know what tomorrow brings. Could be a Venom 2 trailer. 

Only One I Care About

Believe it or not, some Marvel movie fans only care about seeing Venom 2. They do exist. 

Let's Go Get It!

Sony better drop that Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer before fans go rushing up into Sony looking for it! 

Need A Firm Date First

What this post says is true: Sony can't put out the Venom: Let There Be Carnage full trailer without having a confirmed release date to attach to it. So is another delay coming? 

Mid-May?

Some fans and analysts speculate that going by the current release dates for Marvel movies, a trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage should drop in mid-May. We'll see if that holds true. 

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently slated to hit theaters on September 21st. 

