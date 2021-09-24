Venom Fans Are Losing Patience Waiting For Sequel Trailer
Venom: Let There Be Carnage has revealed pretty much nothing in the way of marketing materials - and Marvel fans are getting tired of it. The point was really hammered home today after Marvel Studios released an epic sizzle reel for its Phase 4 films, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels, and Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Even the Fantastic Four reboot got a tease, and it's not even in production yet. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finished production, but not one trailer, official image, or teaser of any kind has been released - even though the sequel is due to hit theaters on September 24th.
With Venom 2 merchandising now beginning to reveal aspects of the movie, fans want to just when the hell a trailer will drop!
Still Waiting...
Me in 2050 still waiting for the venom 2 trailer pic.twitter.com/iWQWve4jMd— Spider-Man No way home news and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) April 27, 2021
Indeed, it feels like we've been waiting years (if not decades) to see what Venom vs. Carnage will look like on the big screen.
NOT TODAY
Looks like the venom 2 trailer isn't dropping today https://t.co/JJkUnmDhHs— Spider-Man No way home news and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) May 3, 2021
Word had gotten out that a new Marvel movie trailer was coming - but it wasn't Venom 2.
Maybe Tomorrow?
Tomorrow maybe we getting venom 2 trailer ?— الصاعق (@N1VXYk1aRxWgwja) May 3, 2021
Hope springs eternal - and you never know what tomorrow brings. Could be a Venom 2 trailer.
Only One I Care About
Only marvel movie I care about is Venom 2, still waiting for that trailer— Teo Vucic (@cicuvoet) May 3, 2021
Believe it or not, some Marvel movie fans only care about seeing Venom 2. They do exist.
Let's Go Get It!
Me breaking into Sony to find and release the venom 2 trailer pic.twitter.com/o9pxvQGi8l— Spider-Man No way home news and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) May 3, 2021
Sony better drop that Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer before fans go rushing up into Sony looking for it!
Need A Firm Date First
#VenomLetThereBeCarnage Has been delayed till October in Spain and France, and it might happen worldwide, that's why we don't have the Venom 2 Trailer yet, its probably gonna be delayed. Don't expect anything at this moment. pic.twitter.com/ZJQqiUL1Nx— Bek (@BK_Interactive) May 3, 2021
What this post says is true: Sony can't put out the Venom: Let There Be Carnage full trailer without having a confirmed release date to attach to it. So is another delay coming?
Mid-May?
Guys the Trailer for Venom 2 won’t be releasing until possibly May 17. Seeing as how they released the eternals trailer today and the Shang Chi trailer came out 2 weeks before that, that means we will have to wait another 2 weeks. It’s the perfect date in my opinion #Venom2— John309 (@John30913) May 3, 2021
Some fans and analysts speculate that going by the current release dates for Marvel movies, a trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage should drop in mid-May. We'll see if that holds true.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently slated to hit theaters on September 21st.