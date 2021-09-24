Venom Fans Are Losing Patience Waiting For Sequel Trailer

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has revealed pretty much nothing in the way of marketing materials - and Marvel fans are getting tired of it. The point was really hammered home today after Marvel Studios released an epic sizzle reel for its Phase 4 films, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels, and Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. Even the Fantastic Four reboot got a tease, and it's not even in production yet. Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finished production, but not one trailer, official image, or teaser of any kind has been released - even though the sequel is due to hit theaters on September 24th.

With Venom 2 merchandising now beginning to reveal aspects of the movie, fans want to just when the hell a trailer will drop!