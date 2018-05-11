‘Venom’ Trailer Gets Animated Using ’90s ‘Spider-Man’ Cartoon Footage

The latest trailer for Venom earned quite a bit of attention online when it debuted last month. But the newest edit of the trailer might be among the coolest yet.

Youtuber Darth Blender recently shared a new video, which syncs the trailer’s audio track to footage from the Spider-Man animated series. You can check it out above.

It’s safe to say that the end result is pretty fantastic, with moments like the “We Are Venom” reveal and various action sequences translating into the animated space pretty well. Despite being a pretty solid edit, the fan trailer holds a bit of other significance as well, seeing as some have speculated that the film will borrow plot points from the animated series.

Despite a bit of apprehension about the project, quite a few Marvel fans have come around to Venom, and to the unique sort of pocket that it will serve in the superhero movie space.

“The only thing that’s warming my heart – I mean Tom Hardy is obviously a good choice – the thing that’s warming my heart is they’re saying it’s going to be R.” Todd McFarlane, who co-created Venom, told ComicBook.com last year. “So now the question is (and I haven’t read the script), like what does that mean? Because again, we’ve seen a couple “R movies” right? I mean we’ve seen Logan and we’ve seen Deadpool.”

“So it would be interesting to me to see what they do.” McFarlane added. “I mean I know what I would do if they gave me that character; I would scare the sh*t out of people with it. I don’t know if they want to go that far with it, cause again, you can sell a lot of shirts and toys if you don’t completely scare people, so it will be interesting.”

Venom will land in theaters on October 5th.