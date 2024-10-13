Venom 3 Runtime Is on the Shorter Side for Comic Book Movies

Venom: The Last Dance will be a quickstep. With tickets for the Sony Marvel adaptation now on sale, movie theater chain listings reveal that the official Venom 3 runtime is 1 hour and 50 minutes with credits. The 110-minute length is on par for the franchise and Sony’s Spider-Man Universe: 2018’s Venom clocked in at 1 hour 52 minutes with credits, while Madame Web had a runtime of 1 hour 56 minutes. 2022’s Morbius was 1 hour 44 minutes, but the shortest runtime was 2021’s Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage at 1 hour 37 minutes.

To compare, the runtime of Venom 3 is within range of 2011’s Thor and 2016’s Doctor Strange (both 1 hour 55 minutes), 2011’s Green Lantern (1 hour 54 minutes), 2004’s Blade: Trinity and 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix (1 hour 53 minutes), 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk (1 hour 52 minutes), and The Crow remake (1 hour 51 minutes). Venom 3 is the same length as 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2008’s Wanted, and just a minute longer than 2020’s Bloodshot and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (1 hour 49 minutes).



Other superhero movies to come in under two hours include 2016’s Deadpool (1 hour 48 minutes), 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine (1 hour 47 minutes), 2005’s Fantastic Four (1 hour 46 minutes), 2000’s X-Men (1 hour 44 minutes), 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand (1 hour 44 minutes), 2004’s Catwoman (1 hour 44 minutes), 2003’s Daredevil (1 hour 43 minutes), 2008’s The Punisher: War Zone (1 hour 43 minutes) and 2015’s Fant4stic (1 hour 40 minutes).

In Venom: The Last Dance, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom are on the run, hunted by both their worlds: on Earth, by the military (at the charge of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character) and off-world, by the God of the Symbiotes, Lord of the Abyss, King in Black: Knull. In the conclusion to the Venom trilogy, “The duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance,” per the synopsis.

In addition to Hardy and Ejiofor, Venom 3 stars Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Peggy Lu (reprising her role as Mrs. Chen), and Stephen Graham (reprising his Venom 2 role as Detective Mulligan). Kelly Marcel, co-writer of the first two films, makes her directorial debut and directs from a script she co-wrote with Hardy. Avi Arad (Borderlands), Matt Tolmach (Morbius), Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Hutch Parker (The Wolverine) are the producers with Marcel and Hardy.



Venom: The Last Dance is playing only in theaters starting Oct. 25.