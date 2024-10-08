Venom: The Last Dance TV Spot Reveals New Footage of Tom Hardy in Action

Venom’s past catches up with Tom Hardy in a new TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance. We’re only a few short weeks away from the release of Venom: The Last Dance, which is billed as the final chapter in Sony Pictures’ Venom saga. Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock / Venom, but this time the entire planet is being invaded by a swarm of symbiotes. Venom’s creator, most likely Knull, appears to be leading the assault on our planet, and both Venom and Eddie will have to work together to survive. If you’re curious to see some new action from the third Venom movie, then you’ll want to check out a new commercial that ran on TV.

The “Future” TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance begins with the symbiote telling Eddie Brock, “Eddie, my home has found us.” We see the symbiotes hellhounds attacking Venom on top of an airplane in the sky that has appeared in previous Venom: The Last Dance trailers and teasers, along with the symbiote hivemind where Knull resides. The action then heads to an army base and a waterfall, with Venom making exaggerated facial expressions following each attack. There’s nothing like seeing a musclebound Venom cruising on a motorcycle while being chased by hungry symbiote creatures out for blood. You can take a look at the Venom: The Last Dance TV spot in the video below.

Is Venom: The Last Dance Tom Hardy’s final Venom movie?

Tom Hardy is sounding sentimental when it comes to the possibility of Venom: The Last Dance being the last time he stars as Venom. Hardy, while sharing the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, seemed unequivocal about the idea that it’s time to wrap things up, saying that the movie will be “me and the big guy’s last outing.”

“Thank you for a great time – and seven years. I’ve had the best experience [Sony] working with Venom,” Hardy wrote in a social media post. “This is me and the big guy’s last outing, going out with a Bang!!! Come see us off – last in the trilogy and done.”

Of course, Hardy could always change his tune in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures worked out a way for Venom to make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. Plus, we still haven’t gotten the long-awaited meeting between Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Hopefully if given the opportunity, Hardy would sign back up to make that happen.

What is Venom: The Last Dance about?

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The movie opens in theaters on October 25th.