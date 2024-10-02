Tom Hardy Reveals if Venom: The Last Dance Is His Final Eddie Brock Role

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters on October 25th.Barring some currently-unexpected development, it sounds like Venom star Tom Hardy is planning to make the upcoming, third installment of his antihero franchise the last time he bonds with his symbiote pal. Hardy, while sharing the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, seemed unequivocal about the idea that it's time to wrap things up, saying that the movie will be "me and the big guy's last outing." That, of course, may surprise some fans who expected the billion-dollar franchise to tie in with Avengers: Secret Wars in a few years or something like that.

(Of course, that could still happen if Hardy was talked into it. Given the relatively recent hiring of the screenwriters and filmmakers for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, it's entirely possible most of the hoped-for cameos haven't even been approached yet.)

"Thank you for a great time – and seven years. I've had the best experience [Sony] working with Venom," Hardy wrote in part. "This is me and the big guy's last outing, going out with a Bang!!! Come see us off – last in the trilogy and done."

The promotion for the new movie has leaned heavily on the idea of a very permanent end to this Venom's story, with "Til Death Do They Part" as a tagline. Since either a symbiote spawn or a piece of Venom was left behind in the main MCU universe, many have speculated that a new Venom could be cast for Marvel/Disney movies, in which he could serve as an antagonist to Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Here's the film's (detail-light) official synopsis:

