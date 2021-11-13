Agatha: House of Harkness Is Most-Liked Marvel Reveal of Disney+ Day

Agatha Harkness hasn’t lost her magic touch. A surprise series order for Agatha: House of Harkness, a WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular villain, is the most-liked Marvel Studios reveal out of Disney+ Day. The virtual event celebrating two years of Disney+ announced new series and previewed content coming to the service, revealing the first looks at Secret Invasion, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. But the winner was Agatha all along: a title treatment announcing the Agatha Harkness series bewitched Twitter with the most likes of Disney+ Day on the @DisneyPlus and @Marvel social media accounts.

On the @DisneyPlus thread breaking the news, a tweet announcing Agatha: House of Harkness has received 40.4K likes. Other new series formally announced Friday include Hawkeye spin-off Echo (22.7K), What If…? animated spinoff Marvel Zombies (28.2K), X-Men: The Animated Series revival X-Men ’97 (26.6K), and Spider-Man: Freshman Year (33.6K), an animated prequel revealing the MCU origin story of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Agatha also outperformed Moon Knight (28K) and tweets revealing updated title treatments for She-Hulk (28.4K), Secret Invasion (26.8K), Ironheart (26.1K), and the animated Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff I Am Groot (23.8K). Subsequent tweets include official confirmation of Season 2 of Marvel Studios original animated series What If…? (26.7K) and a Summer 2022 release date for Ms. Marvel (24.1K).

On @Marvel, Agatha topped all other announcements tweeted out by the page with more than 32,000 likes. In comparison, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Moon Knight, and X-Men ’97 were the only announcements of the day to bypass more than 14,000 likes on the @Marvel account.

Agatha: House of Harkness will reveal more about the character first introduced in WandaVision, where Agatha poses as “Agnes,” the nosy neighbor of newlyweds Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). WandaVision head writer and executive producer Jac Schaefer returns alongside Hahn, whose fan-favorite role earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Disney+ did not announce a release date for Marvel Studios’ Agatha: House of Harkness. All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

