WandaVision Anniversary Inspires a New Funko Pop Exclusive

The first episodes of WandaVision premiered on Disney+ on January 15th, 2021, which means that we are about to celebrate the first anniversary of the series. Funko is all about anniversaries, so they’ve got one more Pop figure to add to the WandaVision collection.

The new WandaVision Scarlet Witch Funko Pop is actually a glow-in-the-dark variant of the previously released figure that features the Scarlet Witch floating with the Darkhold book as seen in “The Series Finale” episode. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now (exclusive) for $14.99 with a release date set for March 2022.

Despite the year away, fan appreciation for WandaVision is still going strong. Plus, we have the Agatha: House of Harkness Disney+ series and the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to look forward to. Doctor Strange 2 debuts in theaters on May 6th, 2022.

