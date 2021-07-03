Marvel

Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops Add a Jumbo Integrated Suit Figure

Following Marvel’s big reveal of new Spider-Man: No Way Home merch this morning, Funko has opened […]

Funko released their first wave of Pop figures based on Spider-Man: No Way Home all the way back in July, but with the movie hitting theaters today, they had to have something to put out there. Enter an exclusive, 10-inch Jumbo-sized version of the common Integrated Suit common figure.  Pre-orders for that figure are live here at Walmart now for $29.96, which is 25% off the list price. That makes it somewhat more enticing for collectors that already have the standard figure, and a lot more enticing for those that don’t. 

Other Funko Pops in the first Spider-Man: No Way Home wave include Doctor Strange, MJ,Ned, Spider-Man in his Upgraded Suit, and Spider-Man in his Black and Gold suit.  Pre-orders for the common figures in this wave are live here at Entertainment Earth now.

The only other exclusive in this lineup at the time of writing is the previously released Jumbo 10-inch Spider-Man in the black and gold suit that’s available to order here at Target. Naturally, we expect to see more spoilery Funko Pops in the Spider-Man: No Way Home lineup now that the film is in theaters. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include:

