WandaVision: Bewitched Easter Egg Could Be Another Clue to Agnes’ Identity

WandaVision is five episodes deep and there have been a whole lot of theories floating around about the Marvel series. Since before the Disney+ show even began, there has been speculation that Kathryn Hahn's Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who served as a teacher to Wanda Maximoff in the comics. There have been many clues to her true identity ranging from the witch costume she wears in the upcoming Halloween episode to her wedding anniversary being an important date in the Salem Witch Trials. Recently, a fan on Reddit spotted another clue to Agnes' potential witch roots. Turns out, she lives in the Bewitched house!

"Agnes house is same as the house in Bewitched?," u/gaymafiaboss posted in the WandaVision subreddit. You can check out a side by side of the houses below:

While we highly doubt this is a coincidence, it could just be another simple nod to Bewitched. WandaVision's entire second episode was an homage to the classic sitcom and this could be a continuation of that. However, considering we saw Agnes' house in the 1980s, long after Bewitched was off the air, there is a very good chance it's yet another clue to her true identity.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Hahn actually dodged a question about Agatha Harkness. When Kimmel asked Hahn what she could share about Agnes, the star dropped the typical "nosey neighbor" label. When Kimmel pressed with a question about the Agatha Harkness rumors, Hahn took a deep sip of her drink ("my Pimms Cup") as an answer, pretending to have missed the question.

Do you think Agnes' house in the latest episode of WandaVision is another clue that she's actually Agatha Harkness? Tell us your thoughts the comments!

WandaVision's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.