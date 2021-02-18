WandaVision Episode 6: Reed Richards, Monica Rambeau, and Comic Ties Explained

The Fantastic Four might be all set for an MCU debut in WandaVision and that’s just one of the details you might want to get ready for. This is your WandaVision Episode 6 breakdown, we’re about to chop up all the Easter eggs and Marvel references, paired with speculation reaching as far as a possible introduction of Reed Richards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first Fantastic Four character to exist in the canon. The comics references, movie ties, and more are spoiler-filled looks back at the most recent episode of Marvel's Disney+ show, both in the article below and video above!

Let's start with all of this Fantastic Four hype I’m selling, which resulted in a trend on Twitter last week. Marvel’s First Family is getting a movie, we know that. There seems to be a chance that we will spend some time with a pre-super powers version of Reed Richards, starting with WandaVision. Last week, Monica Rambeau said she was calling an "aerospace engineer" to help her get back into Westview and this week - she confirmed that aerospace engineer is a "guy."

This is not an accidental mystery and conversation starter. Marvel knows we’re all going to look into this and build the hype ourselves out of speculation and curiosity. Now, anything other than a big reveal of a character we already know and love like Rhodie or Hank Pym would be disappointing. The only way to really over deliver, though, would be to introduce the long-awaited Reed Richards or a similar level of new-to-the-MCU character. This role has been fan cast so many times, if John Krasinski walked into the frame, they wouldn’t even have to call him Reed for us to know who he is playing!

Moving on, Monica Rambeau is totally getting super powers. Darcy pointed out that her trips to Westview have rewritten her cells on "a molecular level"-- aka, Spectrum is coming soon to an MCU near you.

Quicksilver is definitely a speedster but it’s hard to tell if he’s actually the X-Men movie universe’s Quicksilver, which is what we suspect just because Evan Peters is playing the part. He has memories that are different from Wanda’s as shown by his reference to his Halloween growing up. Either way, cool to see him being the one to encourage Wanda to think this is all okay, because it was really Quicksilver who encouraged her to change the whole universe in the House of M comic book story.

Pietro does refer to Billy and Tommy as “Demon Spawns” when he tells them to “unleash hell” which is just our latest nod to the devil and Billy and Tommy’s comic origins of being pieces of Mephisto’s soul. Pietro also says “it’s not like your dead husband can die twice,” which, we know, already happened in Infinity War. More imporantly, why did he make a joke about Vision can’t die twice if he is supposed to be Pietro brought back to life?

The costumes in the episode nod to the classic comic book looks for Scarlet Witch, for the Vision, for Quicksilver, and even for Wiccan and for Speed. What’s interesting is that knowledge paired with Agnes being a witch while we all suspect she is actually the comic witch known as Agatha Harkness. Then there's Herb being Frankenstein, which feels more like a jab at Vision than anything else.

The commercial in this episode seems to be a reference to all of the people in Westview slowly dying after trying to accept some magic, but it could also be a nod to Wanda making a deal with the devil which is ultimately going to cost her her soul? Or something like that, to help complete the theories of the commercials representing the Infinity Stones?

Two small little Eggs I want to call out before they go rotten: the street sign at the edge of Westview is a nod to President Ellis, the MCU’s America’s president in Iron Man 3 who was named after the Extremis comic writer Warren Ellis AND shout to the word Kick-Ass making the episode where Evan Peters takes over Quicksilver for Aaron-Taylor Johnson after both were in the Kick-Ass movie together. That’s about as meta as this show can get.

Last thing, when the Vision was trying to call out for help, he was being ripped back into Westview piece by piece but if you look closely, piece by piece in this case means hexagon by hexagon. What’s with all the hexagons?!

