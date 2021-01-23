WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Is Loving the Geraldine Memes
The third episode of WandaVision arrived on Disney+ this week and featured a lot of Teyonah Parris as "Geraldine." Of course, we know the actor is actually playing the adult version of Monica Rambeau, who we last saw as a kid in Captain Marvel. Fans suspect that Monica was sent into Westview by SWORD to get a closer glimpse at whatever seems to be happening with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). In fact, things got intense this week when Wanda tells "Geraldine" she used to have a twin brother. Geraldine/Monica brings up the fact that Pietro was killed by Ultron, which upsets Wanda and ultimately causes her to evict Geraldine/Monica from her new reality. The moment that sees Monica soaring out of Westview has caused a lot of jokes online. In fact, Parris has seen many of them, and she took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for tagging her in the funny memes.
"I am living for your Geraldine memes that y’all are tagging me in and that I’m seeing on Twitter and IG. It's hilarious. I'm glad you all are enjoying this episode. If you haven’t seen it, go watch episode three of WandaVision," Parris said on Instagram.
You can check out some of the hilarious Geraldine posts below...
Sorry to This Man
Wanda : you just said Ultron
Geraldine : #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/lK6lZs5K54— tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) January 22, 2021
Uh Oh
Vision: Honey, where did Geraldine go?
Wanda:#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/eg11zXqTt1— Luis Valero-Suarez (@LoVS_18) January 22, 2021
Mamma Mia!
Geraldine after mentioning Ultron in #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/nNoZ5Xu1Ki— Pure Vacuous (@PureVacuousSmh) January 23, 2021
Circle of Life
Episode 3: Wanda Yeeted Geraldine#wandavision pic.twitter.com/9v3zDMQCxM— Wendell (@crfty97) January 22, 2021
GTFO
spoilers for episode 3 of #WandaVision #Wanda
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
geraldine: your brother was killed by ultron, wasn’t he?
wanda: pic.twitter.com/pIZ39YvFW1— T (@spidormans) January 23, 2021
No Ma'am
wanda: did u say ultron killed pietro #WandaVision
geraldine: pic.twitter.com/IJrWWzQGCT— lils. (@lilyaderperc) January 22, 2021
Buh Bye
#WandaVision
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Geraldine: Pietro was killed my Ultron, wasn’t he?
Also Geraldine: pic.twitter.com/WZpPx2s6rs— AwesomeAlex500 (@AwesomeAlex500) January 22, 2021
She Flew
#WandaVision spoilers!
-— kenyuh 🗿 (@kenya_sophiaa) January 22, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Wanda kicking Geraldine’s ass out of her reality after she mentions Ultron pic.twitter.com/jiss0ZQBqr
Backtrack
Geraldine after Wanda asks her to repeat what she said about Pietro and Ultron #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/6Bd9cmxrnm— jade💆🏻♀️ (@jadeisboredd) January 22, 2021
In Conclusion
Geraldine/Monica’s 70s looks appreciation tweet. Teyonah Parris is STUNNING. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/ETwlTJopHm— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) January 22, 2021