WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Is Loving the Geraldine Memes

The third episode of WandaVision arrived on Disney+ this week and featured a lot of Teyonah Parris as "Geraldine." Of course, we know the actor is actually playing the adult version of Monica Rambeau, who we last saw as a kid in Captain Marvel. Fans suspect that Monica was sent into Westview by SWORD to get a closer glimpse at whatever seems to be happening with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). In fact, things got intense this week when Wanda tells "Geraldine" she used to have a twin brother. Geraldine/Monica brings up the fact that Pietro was killed by Ultron, which upsets Wanda and ultimately causes her to evict Geraldine/Monica from her new reality. The moment that sees Monica soaring out of Westview has caused a lot of jokes online. In fact, Parris has seen many of them, and she took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for tagging her in the funny memes.

"I am living for your Geraldine memes that y’all are tagging me in and that I’m seeing on Twitter and IG. It's hilarious. I'm glad you all are enjoying this episode. If you haven’t seen it, go watch episode three of WandaVision," Parris said on Instagram.

You can check out some of the hilarious Geraldine posts below...