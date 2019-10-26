The Washington Nationals Walked out to the Avengers Theme and Fans Are Loving It

The Washington Nationals have been in control of the World Series so far, winning the first two games of this year’s MLB championship. Someone in the organization certainly took notice of the team’s domination because as the introductions happened before tonight’s Game 3, the Nationals took the field to the Avengers theme from legendary composer Alan Silvestri. Suffice to say, Twitter started on fire with fans noticing the MCU tidbit. We’ve compiled a few of the best reactions for your ultimate baseball and Avengers crossover needs, so keep scrolling to check them out.
The @Nationals being introduced to the Avengers music is AWESOME. 🔊 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/5mTfd1Gg37— MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2019
Portals
Nats coming out to the Avengers Endgane theme?! pic.twitter.com/TLS2CiGLjO— Skye Merida (@FLYtotheSKYE11) October 25, 2019
Kudos to the DJ
Good pick on the walk out music by the Nats audio person who went with the Avengers theme song.— Joe! (@JoeCulotta) October 25, 2019
HYPE
Ain’t nothing more american than the #WorldSeries happening in DC with the Nats playing the freaking Avengers theme song as they get announced. #GoNats #AvengersAssemble— BIG’YONCE (@dizzleforizzle3) October 25, 2019
Nats by a Million
The #Nats coming out to Avengers theme songs has me ready to run through a wall.— I am Taggs (@Taggsssss) October 25, 2019
A man named D.C. Washington singing the national anthem…
Nationals by a million.
Big Mood
Nats coming out to The Avengers theme music is the championship team energy I needed. ⚾️— I MADE a SPOOKY SZN PLAYLIST (@ilovesmick) October 25, 2019
Chills
Not gonna lie, the #Avengers theme playing in the background of the #Nats introduction is giving me chills! #WinTheFight #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/r2k1yxpGdR— Lauren Bradshaw (@flickchickdc) October 25, 2019
#Fight
Avengers theme at the intros has me…#STAYINTHEFIGHT | #FINISHTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/CztFgeQiTD— Nationals Nation (@NatsNation_DC) October 25, 2019