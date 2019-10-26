Marvel

The Washington Nationals Walked out to the Avengers Theme and Fans Are Loving It

The Washington Nationals have been in control of the World Series so far, winning the first two […]

By

The Washington Nationals have been in control of the World Series so far, winning the first two games of this year’s MLB championship. Someone in the organization certainly took notice of the team’s domination because as the introductions happened before tonight’s Game 3, the Nationals took the field to the Avengers theme from legendary composer Alan Silvestri. Suffice to say, Twitter started on fire with fans noticing the MCU tidbit. We’ve compiled a few of the best reactions for your ultimate baseball and Avengers crossover needs, so keep scrolling to check them out.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Videos by ComicBook.com

Portals

Kudos to the DJ

HYPE

Nats by a Million

Big Mood

Chills

#Fight

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts