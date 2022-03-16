Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Thanks Fans After Trailer Debut





Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani thanked all the fans after the trailer debuted yesterday. People were all kinds of amped up about the newest Marvel Studios project. Kamala Khan has been a highly-requested character in the MCU for a while now. So, there was a lot of anticipation about how her solo Disney+ series would look once it was released. Vellani clearly heard the warm reception and decided to make a trip to Marvel Studios headquarters. In a message posted to Twitter, the young actress explains her emotions around such a big moment for her career and the role she dreamed of playing. Clearly, fans feel the same way as the video views for the trailer continue to tick upward. Kamala Khan doesn’t have a second registered in the MCU yet, but the fans are already there and waiting.

“Hi, I’m Iman Vellani, and I play Ms. Marvel,” she began. “And I would just like to thank everyone for watching the trailer. The response has been incredible and I’m very excited to finally have shared Kamala with the world. You know, she felt like my little secret for the longest time. And now, it’s real. And it looks real. It’s crazy. June 8th, it’s going to be great.”

Last year, series star Iman Vellani talked about the impact of Ms. Marvel during an appearance on the red carpet. “The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” she began. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

Here’s how Marvel is describing the upcoming Disney+ series. “Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

