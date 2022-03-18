Watch Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon Laugh Over Their Original Audition Tapes

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally available to own on digital, and will soon be available for purchase on DVD and Blu-ray. The movie has become the sixth-highest grossing film at the domestic box office, and fans are eager to find out if Tom Holland will be playing the role of Peter Parker again. While there’s no official word on a fourth Spider-Man, the trilogy’s cast has been having some fun reminiscing about their time making the films. Recently, Sony shared a fun video from the set of No Way Home in which Holland was joined by Zendaya (MJ) and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) to watch all of their original audition tapes.

You can watch the trio laughing and joking about their auditions, which ends with Zendaya rightfully saying, “They made a good decision,” below:

Holland recently joined Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in an interview with Deadline‘s Pete Hammond. The dynamic trio talked about meeting for the first time and revealed what drew them to the project. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During the film, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is killed, and the end of the film sees Peter visiting her grave. Hammond brought up this emotional moment, and Holland said that in a way, he was saying goodbye to his character.

“Yeah, I mean it was emotional, there definitely was a sense for me as an actor that this was the last time that I could potentially don the suit so a lot of that emotion came from the act of saying goodbye, which is one of the biggest themes throughout this film,” Holland explained. “So you know, thankfully, I was really able to draw on my own experience and my own feelings in those moments, but this film also felt like a huge celebration…”

He continued, “This movie really is a celebration of three generations of cinema, so at times we would be getting into these scenes that were incredibly emotional that, you know, they’re very taxing and I was so happy to be there that I had to go at it a different way and kind of go, ‘Wow look at my life, look what’s happened to me, I’m working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and we’re telling this story.’ And I would get emotional at kind of how proud I was of the situation that we were in, and that what we were doing and that I really believed in what we were doing … It was tough, but you know anything hard is worthwhile.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available for digital purchase, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on April 12th.