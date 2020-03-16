Westworld: Bernard’s Season 3 Debut Is Reminding Fans of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

Westworld‘s third season debuted on tonight, establishing a massively different new status quo for its ensemble of characters. The premiere episode, which is titled “Parce Domine”, picked up on some of the series’ ensemble making their way into “man’s world”, with wildly different results. One of those storylines revolved around Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), who was in a much different predicament from his work in Delos’ parks years ago. From the first second he showed up onscreen, fans immediately drew a parallel to another piece of pop culture — Avengers: Endgame. Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Westworld, “Parce Domine”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the episode, fans were reintroduced to Bernard, who was sporting a set of overalls and working on a picturesque farm. As we quickly learned, Bernard was trying to operate undercover at a farm, but hadn’t completely escaped his past with Delos and the park.

The scene’s cinematography – and the idea of Bernard laying low after an Earth-shattering tragedy – immediately made people think of the “Farmer Thanos” sequences in Avengers: Endgame.

While that’s definitely a bit of an oversimplification of Bernard’s current arc, the parallel to “Farmer Thanos” is definitely an amusing one. But as the season goes along, it seems like his arc is expected to further evolve.

“Bernard is grounded in loss and tragedy,” Wright recently told CNet. “As a construct, suffering is used as a kind of crucible toward freedom. And that is built into his programming. That’s a question he wrestles with himself. And I’m not sure if we get to the answer, but I think the answer lives for Bernard where freedom lives. Where agency lives. Where independence from the marionette string lives. He’s on a journey toward discovering these things including happiness. I don’t know if any of the hosts are terribly happy. I think it comes with the job description.”

