What If: Marvel Studios Celebrates Unexpected Wedding

Marvel’s new animates series, What If…?, is seven episodes deep and this week’s episode was certainly the most fun of the bunch. After many episodes filled with death and destruction, fans were pleasantly surprised at the lighthearted vibes of “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?” In a world where Odin chose not to adopt Loki, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is less concerned with ruling and fighting and more focused on partying. When the God of Thunder first arrives on Earth, he decides to stop in Vegas, invite a bunch of the MCU’s favorite aliens, and shenanigans ensue. There were many fun moments in the episode, but fans were especially obsessed with the surprise wedding between Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Howard the Duck (Seth Green). In honor of this silly scene, Marvel Studios recently shared a wedding invitation for the two characters.

“We now pronounce you Darcy and the Duck 💋 You’re invited to stream the seventh episode of Marvel Studios’ @WhatIf…? on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel wrote. You can check out the invitation in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, EW talked about bringing Party Thor to life with What If…? head writer A.C. Bradley, who shared the relationship between Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor is a personal favorite for her.

“I love the Thor-Jane relationship and we wanted to play around with that part of the love story without the framework of tragedy,” Bradley explained. “The story took root from a love of ’80s and ’90s rom-coms and party films. After so many serious episodes, what’s the most fun we could possibly have? And the answer to that is: Let Thor throw a party.”

You can check out the full list of Marvel stars who are returning to play their characters in What If…? below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Marvel’s What If…? releases new episodes on Wednesdays. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.