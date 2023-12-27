What If...? Season 2: Will Kahhori Appear in Live Action?

The daily drop of Marvel's What If...? Season 2 continued today with "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" The sixth episode of the season is an extra special one as it marks the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has debuted an original superhero. Kahhori is voiced by Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs, and the new episode sees the character debuting with some impressive powers. In the episode, the Tesseract finds its way to pre-Colombian America, and Kahhori comes into contact with the infamous item. Fans instantly fell in love with the new character, and now many are wondering if she will be brought into live-action.

Currently, no official plans to bring Kahhori into live-action have been announced, but we wouldn't be surprised if she showed up in the MCU's main timeline down the line. Kahhori marks the MCU's first original superhero, which is a big deal for a franchise that started over 15 years ago. While the wait to see Kahhori in live-action might be long, there's a good chance she could show up in the comics at some point. One of the most famous comic book characters is DC's Harley Quinn, and she first debuted in Batman: The Animated Series. We wouldn't be surprised if Kahhori had a similar journey with Marvel.

After the news of Kahhori's debut was announced, Marvel.com sat down with writer Ryan Little, who spoke about Marvel's work with the Mohawk Nation, including historian Doug George and language expert Cecelia King.

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical, and will give the viewers a new, challenging and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking," George explained to the site. "The episode is exceptional in another sense--it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment."

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones," Little added. "Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."

Would you like to see Kahhori in live-action? Tell us in the comments!

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.