WandaVision: Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Praises Latest Episode

The seventh episode of WandaVision hit Disney+ on Friday and paid homage to multiple sitcoms from the 2010s. The episode saw tributes to The Office and Happy Endings, but the show format that was used the most was Modern Family. The mockumentary style of WandaVision's "Breaking the Fourth Wall" was very similar to the ABC sitcom, which ran from 2009 to 2020. In fact, Modern Family's Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) took to Instagram this week to praise WandaVision and commemorate one year since Modern Family wrapped production.

"One year to the day since we wrapped Modern Family, and tonight we were part of WandaVision. They’ve paid homage to I Love Lucy, Bewitched, and The Brady Bunch among others... To see our show as a 'classic' through the eyes of an incredibly innovative Marvel show left me speechless. (Trust me, and anyone who has worked with me, that's hard to do.) @wandavision from the breaking of the 4th wall to the fabric on the couch... wow. What a great way to celebrate a bittersweet anniversary," Bowen wrote. You can check out her post below:

During the latest episode of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) channeled Bowen's character more than anyone else from Modern Family. In fact, some fans took to Twitter to praise Olsen for capturing Claire Dunphy so well. You can check out a couple of fan tweets below:

Can we talk about Elizabeth Olsen’s flawless Julie Bowen? pic.twitter.com/NsK2olDJTf — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) February 20, 2021

The most uncanny bit of witchcraft that has happened on #WandaVision so far is Elizabeth Olsen's pitch perfect Julie Bowen impresion this week. I was unmoored. pic.twitter.com/TYZEC9jfoV — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) February 20, 2021

WandaVision's Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis) recently spoke to Extra TV and explained how she was blown away by the show's sitcom premise. In the interview, Dennings revealed that her first meeting for the series was in "a very secretive conference room" and she had to sign a lot of NDAs before entering. She added that the walls were "covered in sitcom references" as well as comic books.

"I was just like 'How are you going to do this? This is insanity. This concept, I’d never heard of this before.' Of course, they pulled it off incredibly well, but it is hard to explain."

WandaVision's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.