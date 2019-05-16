You Could Win a Chance to Attend the Spider-Man: Far From Home Premiere with Tom Holland

Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and fans are eager to find out what Peter Parker and his friends are up to know that they’re no longer particles of dust. If you love Spidey, you now have a chance to attend the premiere with the film’s star, Tom Holland. All you have to do is donate to a good cause. The actor shared a video to Instagram this week to promote the contest, and he’s delightful as always.

“Hi guys, Tom here. Who wants to join me in LA for the premiere of Spider-Man Far From Home? Anyone? Only 10 bucks per ticket! We have room for two people and it is going to be awesome,” Holland writes on the Crowd Rise page.

According to the donation site, the lucky winner will be flown out to Los Angeles to attend the premiere and after party with Holland, be put up in a “swanky” hotel, and given $1,000 of spending money. The charity Holland it supporting is The Brothers Trust, which is run by Holland’s family.

“The trust is keen to shine a light on charities who struggle to be heard in the noisy and competitive not-for-profit sector – and charities who can best demonstrate the most effective use of funds to profit the people in need and not on bloated administration.” You can learn more about the organization here.

To donate and apply for the contest, click here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

