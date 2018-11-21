Marvel Reveals First Details for Wolverine Wearing an Infinity Gauntlet

Marvel Comics has offered a new tease about the upcoming Wolverine: Infinity Watch series. The series may lead to Wolverine becoming the wielder of the Infinity Gauntlet.

In its February solicitations, Marvel Comics released the solicit for Wolverine: Infinity Watch #1. The synopsis suggests the series will answer lingering questions about Wolverine’s resurrection. Specifically, it will explain his entanglement with the Infinity Stones. His further involvement with the Stones was recently foreshadowed in Avengers.

The synopsis reads:

“Wolverine has finally returned, disentwined from the evil clutches of Soteira…but hang on, didn’t he have an Infinity Stone? How did THAT happen?! And wasn’t he popping up all over the place for a little while? The answers you seek are finally revealed as Logan goes cosmic alongside everyone’s favorite god of lies and stories, Loki Laufeyson!”

The synopsis references the questions many fans have about Wolverine’s return to the Marvel Universe. Logan’s involvement with the Infinity Stones was first revealed when he came into possession of the Space Stone in Marvel Legacy #1. Many fans assumed then that the Infinity Stones were involved in Logan’s resurrection.

Logan then appeared in several “post-credits” scenes in Marvel Comics. In the scenes, he nearly revealed himself to some of his allies in the Marvel Universe. He eventually left the Space Stone in Black Widow’s hands ahead of the events of Infinity Countdown and Infinity Wars.

At the same time, the Hunt for Wolverine series revealed Persephone and her company Soteira stole Logan from his grave. Persephone has since resurrected Wolverine her own ends. Return of Wolverine focuses on what happens next, though there are several signs that what is being shown in the series may not be exactly what it seems.

Are you excited about Wolverine: Infinity Watch? Let us know in the comments.

Wolverine: Infinity Watch #1 goes on sale in February. Full solicitation information follows.

WOLVERINE: INFINITY WATCH #1 (of 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ANDY MACDONALD (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE

SKRULLS VARIANT COVER BY JEE HYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99