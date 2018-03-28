Marvel Releases Final Wolverine Post-Credits Scene

Marvel Comics has released another post-credits teaser featuring Wolverine.

This scene is included in Invincible Iron Man #598. This scene sees Wolverine entering a lab at MIT, taking a look at some readings, and leaving with those readings in hand, muttering “See you soon, Tony…” as he walks out the door.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever these readings are about, Logan doesn’t seem happy:

The first Wolverine post-credits scene appeared in Captain America. Wolverine visited a bar looking for Cap but didn’t find him there and didn’t stick around to wait for Cap to return.

The second post-credits scene was released in The Mighty Thor. Wolverine went to the hospital where Jane Foster is receiving cancer treatment and left flowers at the desk but made no attempt to contact her.

The third post-credits scene appeared in Amazing Spider-Man. Wolverine visited Big Ben, where Spider-Man had just had a big fight but again made no attempt to contact the hero.

Two more Wolverine post-credits scenes occurred in Avengers and Marvel Two-in-One. The former just sees Wolverine walking through the streets as the Avengers’ quinjet flew over. The latter saw Hydro-Man have the unfortunate luck of stumbling onto Logan’s camp.

The most recent post-credits scene came in The Incredible Hulk, where Logan watched the events from a viewing screen on the side of a building.

The mystery of how Wolverine came back to life will be explored in The Hunt for Wolverine one-shot in April, which will lead to four individual Hunt for Wolverine miniseries launching in May.

Logan was revealed to be back among the living in the pages of Marvel Legacy #1, which is where he also procured the Infinity Stone he still carries.

“Yes, Logan is back from the dead,” then Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso told ComicBook.com. “After three years of a Logan-free Marvel Universe, Logan is back, claws popped and ready for action. How he came back, why he came back, and just how he came into possession of that Infinity Stone are part of a fascinating story that’s going to unveil soon, and in some unusual places.”

This is the final Wolverine post-credits scene announced by Marvel.