New Wolverine Trailer Released by Marvel

Marvel is releasing a new Wolverine series and fans are excited. Writer Benjamin Percy is bringing X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine to readers in January 2022. Playing off of Jonathan Hickman’s wild ride with House of X and Powers of X, the X-Men will have to grapple with the timeline again. Wolverine has always been popular and Joshua Cassara is on tap to help tell this chapter. Federico Vicentini is aboard to provide artwork. Adam Kubert will stun fans with the cover art on this series as well. Check out some of the covers down below.

“I’m going to make a bold statement: I set out to write the greatest Wolverine story ever told,” Percy told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m not trying to belittle previous creators when I say that. The opposite. I’m trying to honor them. When we reveal the expansive scope — and legacy elements — of the project, you’ll understand what I mean. We’re creating a definitive platform that channels all the Wolverine stories that came before, while shredding our way into a wild future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The writer told Nerdist, “Logan’s brain has always been broken. He has been unable to properly patch together everyone he has loved and killed, every decade he has endured, every army and team he has been a part of, every organization that has used him, every bottle of whiskey drank and claw popped and mouth mashed against his in a savage kiss. It’s the mind wipes, it’s the memory implants, it’s the expanse of time, the century-plus of living and fighting that has taken a toll on him.”

“He’s never known, and so we’ve never known, what was real or not. Now we make it real. Now we make the old known but new. Here are all the hidden lives, but revisited from the vantage of Krakoa. There is a reason I prefer analog clocks,” he added. “Because I can see the possibility of all time at once. Time is sideways and forwards and backward and upside down. And that is, in essence, what this event will do for Logan. We are getting all the Wolverines. Got that, bub”

Marvel describes the upcoming series:

“Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant best known as Wolverine has lived many lives under many identities and in many places, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with the past! Fan-favorite eras of Wolverine’s saga are explored anew, along with never-before-seen episodes as Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But these lives are only one side of the story… If Wolverine’s future lies in the past, what does that mean for the present? No one is safe. The future is at stake. The only certainty in life is DEATH and WOLVERINE.”

Will you check out the new Wolverine? Let us know in the comments!