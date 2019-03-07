WWE Star Titus O’Neil Teases Marvel Role

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil seems to be leaving the squared circle for Marvel Studio's pastures, joining his buddy Dave Bautista in the MCU.

O'Neil shared an image of his muscled-up build on Twitter, revealing that it has something to do with joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an unknown character. Regardless of who he ends up playing, if he brings half the charisma that he does on WWE television, it should be a memorable performance.

"284lbs now 6weeks from today I'll be ready for a Lifelong Goal 2be reached&I'm excited about the process to go down to a Leaner 41 year old 270lb @Marvel Character 😎🌍 Has nothing to do with @WWE but everything to do with being a Blessed Man! @DaveBautista I'll see you soon 😊"

The question then becomes who Titus is playing, and there are a few theories in that regard. Someone suggested he could have been cast as a Skrull warrior in the upcoming Captain Marvel, and his imposing build and stature would definitely be a great fit for that. He could also end up being a character in Avengers 4, which will undergo some reshoots at some point this year. Marvel also has a Black Panther sequel in the works, and a fan suggested maybe Titus will show up in that.

Of those possibilities, Captain Marvel is the biggest possibility, especially since it is currently shooting and they are still running casting calls here and there to support new scenes. If he was going to make an MCU debut in any project though, Captain Marvel would be a film to do it in.

Hopefully, we'll know more soon, but we would absolutely love to at some point see Bautista's Drax meet up with him in some form or fashion, regardless of who he ends up playing.

Titus is currently slugging it out every week on Monday Night Raw, which airs Monday nights on USA.

