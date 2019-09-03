Marvel Reveals X-Men #1 Artgerm Variant

The Dawn of X is nigh. A new era of X-Men begins with the launch of X-Men #1 in October. Marvel has now revealed a special Artgerm variant for the issue featuring Marvel Girl. Take a look below.

X-Men #1 is the follow-up to Jonathan Hickman’s two X-Men miniseries which are being serialized now, House of X and Powers of X. The Dawn of X lineup was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. It consists of X-Men, New Mutants, Marauders, X-Force, Fallen Angels, and Excalibur.

“House of X and Powers of X lay the groundwork for a whole new world of X-Men stories for years to come, and the Dawn of X books are the promise of that new world come to life,” said X-Men senior editor Jordan D. White. “They are the start of the new era that will change how we think of the X-Men and the kinds of stories we tell with them. It all begins here.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Hickman teased that the Dawn of X titles are just the first wave of his plans for the X-Men. “At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” he said. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book.

“Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale. We also just finished our plans for our ‘Wave 2’ books that will debut in 2020 and we’re getting ready to hire talent for those. It’s pretty exciting, and this kind of long-term planning is one of the benefits of knowing what direction you’re headed for the next few years.”

What do you think of Artgerm’s X-Men #1 variant? Let us know in the comments. X-Men #1 goes on sale October 16th.

X-Men #1

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Leinil Francis Yu

DAWN OF X!

The X-Men find themselves in a whole new world of possibility… and things have never been better! Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X, SECRET WARS) and superstar artist Leinil Yu (NEW AVENGERS, CAPTAIN AMERICA) reveal the saga of Cyclops and his hand-picked squad of mutant powerhouses!

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 16, 2019

Final Orders Due: Sep 23, 2019

SRP: $4.99