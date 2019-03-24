This ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’ Reunion Is The One We Needed The Most

It’s difficult to find an animated series more revered than X-Men: The Animated Series, a show that truly changed many’s expectations on what a superhero cartoon could be. The show helped the X-Men gain a foothold with mainstream audiences, and to this day many fans still look at the show’s take on heroes like Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, Storm, Beast, and more as the defacto versions of these beloved characters. Fans recently got a chance to see some of the cast behind those characters all on the same stage, and it’s a reunion you most definitely need.

Part of the cast from X-Men: The Animated Series reunited at Hill Country Comicon (you can find their official account here), where they talked about their experiences on the show, the original auditions, and their favorite aspects of their characters. The lineup included George Buza, Lenore Zann, Cal Dodd, and Tony Daniels, and once they start speaking you’ll definitely be heading down memory lane.

Buza played the voice of Beast, aka Hank McCoy, and will forever be linked to “my stars and garters” for those who watched the show. He mentioned that he was fine with being upside down all the time but didn’t like the character’s stint in jail, mostly because that meant he wasn’t working. Zann was the voice behind Rogue, who you can’t think of these days, even while reading a comic, without hearing “sugah” in her distinctive tone.

Cal Dodd is the voice behind Wolverine, and you’ve never read Logan saying “bub” in the comics the same way since the show aired. As for Tony Daniels, he was the voice behind Gambit during several of his appearances, bringing the lovable Cajun to life on the small screen. Daniels recalls taking over the role of Gambit from another actor, and the voice change that came with it.

You can watch the entire reunion in the video above, which we definitely recommend, and the official description can be found below.

“This video is the first ever reunion of several of the voice actors from X-Men The Animated Series! Actors, George Buza, Lenore Zann, Cal Dodd, and Tony Daniels united to share their one of a kind experiences making this incredible show! This is a must see for any for of the original series!”

What was your favorite part of the X-Men animated series? Let us know in the comments or hit me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter!

