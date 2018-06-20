Marvel Cancels Two X-Men Series

It seems that an X-Men era is coming to an end in September. X-Men Gold and X-Men Blue with each conclude with their issues #36.

The news was revealed with today’s release of Marvel’s September solicitations. X-Men Gold #35 and #36 and X-Men Blue #35 and #36 will all ship in September. The solicitations peg X-Men Gold #36 and X-Men Blue #36 as the final issues of their respective series.

X-Men Gold #35 teases a showdown between the X-Men and the undead. The final issue of the series, X-Men Gold #36, suggests a more intimate story focused specifically on Kitty Pryde’s duties as headmaster of the Xavier School. Here are the covers and solicitations:

X-MEN GOLD #35

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • Michele Bandini (A)

Cover by Phil Noto

• The X-Men versus the undead!

• Goddess versus god!

• And Storm’s final battle?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN GOLD #36

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • Pere Perez (A)

Cover by Phil Noto

FINAL ISSUE VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

• A special look into a day in the life of the headmistress of the Xavier Institute…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

The solicitations for X-Men Blue #35 suggests that the original five X-Men are aware that their time in the present day is coming to an end. X-Men Blue #36 promises a heart a heart between the original five and their modern day counterparts, though it’s unclear where that leaves young Cyclops, whose older self is dead.

X-MEN BLUE #35

CULLEN BUNN (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

• Knowing that their time is limited, the original X-Men must face uncomfortable realities about their future…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN BLUE #36

CULLEN BUNN (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

FINAL ISSUE VARIANT COVER BY MIKE ALLRED

• Are the young X-Men’s destinies set in stone? Are they only fighting the inevitable? Only their modern-day counterparts can answer that!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-Men Gold and X-Men Blue both launched as part of ResurrXion, a “back to basics” relaunch of the X-Men line. Their finales are both coming alongside the publication of the Extermination event, which has promised to deal with the effects of the original five X-Men’s trip into their own futures

