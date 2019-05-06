New X-Men: Dark Phoenix TV Spot Reveals Fresh Footage

Every hero has a dark side in the newest Dark Phoenix TV spot.

The 1990s-set sequel to X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse sees the mutants journey into space, where telepath Jean Grey (Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner) is bombarded with the mysterious and powerful Phoenix Force. She returns to Earth corrupted, forcing Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and his X-Men to confront their most dangerous and intimate threat yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Penned by series veteran and first-time director Simon Kinberg, Dark Phoenix is the famed Marvel Comics storyline “done right,” Turner told Rolling Stone. “Every other scene in Dark Phoenix is, like, the most intense scene I’ve ever done,” Turner said.

The star previously told EW there exists “a lot of pressure” to better adapt the storyline after negative response to 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, where an older Jean (Famke Janssen) was twisted by the controlling cosmic force that also claimed the life of mentor Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

“I knew Simon was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f—,’” Turner admitted.

“I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

And the heart of beloved Dark Phoenix Saga, crafted by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, is “Jean being a character who is inhabited by a force that she can’t control and that force being cosmic,” Kinberg told ComicBook.com at WonderCon in March.

“And that that her struggle with that, her dilemma, her internal dilemma creates a fissure within the X-Men, this family of the X-Men as to whether they believe she can be helped or whether they believe that actually the world needs helping and so they need to stop her.”

Also starring Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix opens June 7.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!