X-Men Hellfire Gala: Fans Are Obsessed With Jean Grey's Design
X-Men's now yearly Hellfire Gala has a lot of fans shook with the new designs for all the heroes. The first one to get a full-depth look is Jean Grey. She's setting the tone with a strong design from Russell Dauterman. The jeweled headpiece is quite a statement along with the other shimmering details of her top and attached gloves. There's a nice little ombre effect on the boots as well. Owing to the current fahsion, she's also rocking the wide leg pants look. It's all very impressive with a plunging neckline. Check out Dauterman's official post down below and see some of the reaction online.
Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming event in the comics! "The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season...but this year's will upend Krakoa as we know it. What is meant to be mutantkind's greatest night becomes their worst nightmare as the FALL OF X begins! X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will be a giant-sized one-shot that propels mutantkind into an unpredictable future. All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after a series of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths...and more."
Here’s my Jean Grey design for the X-Men’s HELLFIRE GALA 2023! 🥂❌🌺 #XMenHellfireGala pic.twitter.com/P629eqaGcr— Russell Dauterman (@rdauterman) March 17, 2023
Do you love this event? Who's look do you want to see next? Let us know down below!
Of course, there are jokes
prevnext
Who wore it better? #xmenhellfiregala #hellfiregala pic.twitter.com/VnbKm6lCkQ— 💎𝐄𝐬𝐦𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐲💎 (@TheSixthCuckoo) March 17, 2023
Can't wait!
prevnext
we are almost there#XMenHellfireGala pic.twitter.com/lVRGMEckcl— Best of Laura Kinney (@KinneyBest) March 17, 2023
So much to love
prevnext
Good morning to me? 🥹 mother Emma always serving looks, DAMN 😌♥️
Excited to see Jean's full outfit but before... the headpiece is not giving 🥲#XSpoilers #XMenHellfireGala pic.twitter.com/CfM1gugXnZ— nini (@gilmour34) March 17, 2023
Fierce
prevnext
I don't care what anyone says, this is a total serve. Jean looks fierce. Like I can see Anetra wearing this to the finale #XSpoilers #XMenHellfireGala https://t.co/JZjxjJAyTv pic.twitter.com/IVA1aLI4iH— ♦️Thembo-X♦️ (@CynitaSquidward) March 17, 2023
You know Emma is gonna respond
prevnext
Jean Grey may just outshine Emma Frost at this year’s #XMenHellfireGala 👀 #XMen60 pic.twitter.com/KUqoess4wY— Brett ⊗ (@LobsterKnocker) March 17, 2023
There are a lot of fans who would be down
prevnext
I'll be onboard for the X-Men if all issues focus solely on fancy dress parties. #XmenHellfireGala https://t.co/XW8jPJdNIe— Fiendish Fitz MMXXIII (@MikeAFitzgerald) March 17, 2023
A nice little nod
prevnext
Jean was serving deep cut cleavage at the Hellfire Club back in 1980 (The Uncanny X-Men #132) #XMenHellfireGala #HellfireGala pic.twitter.com/rVTOyPT8Hk— Viktor’s RenaiSéance (@wondermann5) March 17, 2023
All-star lineup!
prev
I’m drawing a bit of ✨interiors✨ for this year’s one-shot issue, written by @GerryDuggan — joined by an intimidatingly awesome lineup of artists including @kristaferanka, Josh Cassara, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Luciano Vecchio. Out in July!https://t.co/4C9SpiP7sm— Russell Dauterman (@rdauterman) March 17, 2023