X-Men's now yearly Hellfire Gala has a lot of fans shook with the new designs for all the heroes. The first one to get a full-depth look is Jean Grey. She's setting the tone with a strong design from Russell Dauterman. The jeweled headpiece is quite a statement along with the other shimmering details of her top and attached gloves. There's a nice little ombre effect on the boots as well. Owing to the current fahsion, she's also rocking the wide leg pants look. It's all very impressive with a plunging neckline. Check out Dauterman's official post down below and see some of the reaction online.

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming event in the comics! "The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season...but this year's will upend Krakoa as we know it. What is meant to be mutantkind's greatest night becomes their worst nightmare as the FALL OF X begins! X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will be a giant-sized one-shot that propels mutantkind into an unpredictable future. All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after a series of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths...and more."

Here’s my Jean Grey design for the X-Men’s HELLFIRE GALA 2023! 🥂❌🌺 #XMenHellfireGala pic.twitter.com/P629eqaGcr — Russell Dauterman (@rdauterman) March 17, 2023

