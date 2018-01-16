Marvel Studios Artist Talks About the X-Men Joining the MCU

With the news that the Walt Disney Company agreed to terms to buy media assets from 20th Century Fox, fans are already frothing at the mouth over the prospect of the X-Men entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They aren’t the only ones.

ComicBook.com recently spoke with Marvel Studios Visual Design Supervisor Andy Park, who helps design character looks, costumes, and creatures for MCU movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok. The artist revealed his thoughts on the deal.

“So I was at Stan Lee Comic Con last year… I got interviewed, and I got that exact same question,” said Park. “Like, ‘What is some of the characters you would dream of designing or working on? My answer was always the X-Men characters. And I’m like, ‘But it’s never gonna happen.’ But… we also used to say that about Spider-Man, so you never know, you know.”

Park admitted that he and his co-workers weren’t privy to the deal negotiations and were surprised when it was announced.

“That’s probably as much as I can say, ’cause there’s nothing really to say yet. At least beyond, ‘Wow.”‘That whole Disney buying Fox deal is- none of us saw that coming, and we’re amazed and excited, because we always dreamed of having the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU, but nothing’s actually been decided or announced,” Park said. “So, I have nothing to spill, ’cause I don’t even know what the future is. The only thing I’ve read … these thing are going to take at least 12 months to 18 months for something to even happen.”

Based on that timeline, Park stressed that fans shouldn’t expect an X-Men post-credits tease in any movies for the next couple years.

“If people are expecting to see them in one of our near upcoming films like they might be disappointed,” Park said. “I don’t know. I would love to see them, too, but I have no idea when they’re actually going to come out, but I’m excited for the future. I can’t wait to find out.”

When asked if he would sketch an MCU version of Wolverine yet, Park denied that he could because his design work is for Marvel Studios. But hopefully, the artist gets to work on those designs sooner than later…