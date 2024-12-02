Cyclops Wants to Kickstart the X-Men Civil War by Demolishing Their Iconic Home

Cyclops has his ruby quartz lenses focused on taking out the place he spent his formidable years as a student under Professor Charles Xavier. Following the end of the Krakoan era, the X-Men have come back better than ever in X-Men: From the Ashes. Two of the flagship titles are X-Men and Uncanny X-Men. Both series have been focusing on their own stories, but they’re about to collide in a crossover titled “Raid on Graymalkin.” The Xavier School for Gifted Youngers has been turned into a mutant prison, and that’s something Cyclops won’t stand for. When one of his closest friends is captured and taken there, Cyclops decides its time for his former home to come crumbling down.

Marvel released a preview of X-Men #8, Part 1 of “Raid on Graymalkin” by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Livesay, Marte Gracia, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. It begins with an unconscious Beast a prisoner inside Graymalkin Prison. He awakens to hear two voices outside his cell: President Lopez of Terra Verde, and Graymalkin Prison’s warden, Corina Ellis. President Lopez has a beef with Beast after the evil incarnation of Henry McCoy was a thorn in his side during the Krakoa days. In exchange for offering Beast to President Lopez for a public trial, Corina is getting a generous monetary donation.

We then jump to The Factory in Merle, Alaska, home to Cyclops’ X-Men team. Cyclops alerts the X-Men that one of their own has been taken, and Quentin Quire is able to trace Beast’s tracks back to Graymalkin Prison. “It’s time we broke it,” Cyclops says. When Psylocke asks if Cyclops meant “broke in,” he corrects her and says no.

Psylocke tries to calm Cyclops down to make sure he’s not letting his anger cloud his judgment. Beast went down a dark path during his time on Krakoa, and now that that version of Beast is gone and the more lovable Beast is back, Cyclops is determined not to lose him again. While that’s it for the preview of “Raid on Graymalkin” Part 1, we know later chapters will rope in Rogue’s team in Uncanny X-Men. After all, the cover of X-Men #8 features Rogue punching Cyclops across the face. It’s unclear what puts Cyclops and Rogue on opposite sides of this story, but it should be fascinating to watch unfold.

Its X-Men vs. X-Men in “Raid on Graymalkin”

“It’s been an exciting time being part of the launch of the line of X-titles, but now we’re really getting into it- our first crossover!” MacKay shared. “Raid on Graymalkin is going to push the X-Men of both Alaska and Louisiana to their breaking points and set the tone for the future, and it’s been great to work with a legend like Gail in bringing it to life!”

“Writing in the X-World has been one of the most fun and rewarding experiences of my career,” Uncanny X-Men writer Gail Simone said. “Best characters, best art team, best editors and best fellow creators, particularly Jed Mackay, who is just an idea machine. We’ve been throwing ideas back and forth nearly every day since we all started putting together the bones of what the X-Verse would be like, and I think it helps tremendously that we like and respect each other’s work.”

“I hope that this is a precursor to more short crossovers,” Simone added. “We love the idea of doing something impactful, where it feels punchy and fast-paced, with some genuine, lasting effects. You can still just read X-Men or Uncanny X-Men and follow the story, but you’ll get a bigger, richer picture if you get both. As always, we have the welcome mat out for newbies and long-time readers alike!”

The preview of X-Men #8 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 4th.

