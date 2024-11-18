The X-Men’s Civil War Begins Early as Two Team Leaders Come to Blows

Two X-Men with history of leadership will butt heads in a major difference of opinion. If you like seeing your favorite X-Men clash, then the “Raid on Graymalkin” story arc is for you. The four-part crossover is between X-Men and Uncanny X-Men features Cyclops and Rogue’s teams, respectively, as they look to take back their former home that’s been turned into a prison for mutants. However, there are several other X-Men comics currently on stands, including Exceptional X-Men. Kitty Pryde has found herself as a mentor to a new generation of young mutants, whether she wants to or not. But Emma Frost has also taken an interest in these mutants, and as we’ll see, their viewpoints will eventually collide.

Marvel released a preview of Exceptional X-Men #3 by Eve L. Ewing, Carmen Carnero, Nolan Woodard, and VC’s Travis Lanham. Three new mutants — Axo, Bronze, and Melee — tracked Kitty down at her apartment looking for her to mentor them on being mutants. Kitty originally moved to Chicago to leave the X-Men and being a superhero behind, but as with most things, the past isn’t too far behind. Anyway, Emma Frost also showed up and is open to taking the three mutants under her wing. The only problem is Kitty is against it.

Emma Frost is done with the X-Men being scattered across the globe, even though a lot of her former peers are falling into the same habits. Cyclops has already started up his team of X-Men, and Rogue also has a group of new mutants down in Louisiana. Emma has always been a teacher at heart and believes she has the experience over Kitty to show the younger mutants the ropes. What Kitty suddenly realizes is Emma has been mentally eavesdropping on her, causing the sporatic blackouts she was experiencing. This is what sets Kitty off, causing a hand-to-hand fight between the former mentor and protege.

Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost fight over the Exceptional X-Men

Axo, Bronze, and Melee watch as Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost fight for control of their leadership. Ayo’s money is on Kitty since she has the “Eye of the Tiger,” but all Bronze wants to do is get inside Kitty’s apartment before she turns into a Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball Z. This is where the preview of Exceptional X-Men #3 ends, teasing readers to pick up the issue on Wednesday to see who wins in the fight.

For now it appears that Exceptional X-Men is not taking part in the “Raid on Graymalkin” crossover, even though Marvel has touted the comic as being one of the three flagship titles in X-Men: From the Ashes. But that doesn’t mean fallout from the X-Men event won’t be felt in Exceptional X-Men. There’s a good chance some major shakeups are on the way for Marvel’s mutant franchise, with Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost having to choose a side once all the dust clears.

The preview of Exceptional X-Men #3 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 20th.

