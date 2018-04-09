Marvel Announces ‘X-Men: Wakanda Forever’

The Dora Milaje are teaming up with Marvel’s mutants in a new story from an award-winning science fiction author.

X-Men: Wakanda Forever from Nebula, Hugo and World Fantasy Award-winning writer Nnedi Okorafor and artist Ray-Anthony Height sees Okoye, Ayo, and Aneka teaming up with the X-Men this July. The Dora Milaje will be joined by Black Panther‘s former queen, Storm, to protect T’Challa from the rogue Dora Milaje Nakia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This story is a big Marvel-style adventure with the Dora Milaje front and center,” said editor Wil Moss in a press release. “Nnedi may be relatively new to writing comics, but she already has the voices of all these characters down cold – from Okoye to Nightcrawler. Don’t miss this one, folks!”

X-Men: Wakanda Forever is the second part of a three-part Wakanda Forever story arc. It begins with Amazing Spider-Man: Wakanda Forever in June.

“Typically when you see them, they’re with T’Challa, representing and protecting him,” Okorafor told Vogue when the series was announced. “Now you’re going to see the Dora Miljae for the first time as an independent entity; they’re not under the shadow of the throne.

“It’s been amazing, and I’ve learned so much along the way,” she continued. “I like to write the future; the Africa I feel can be and the Africa that will be, that has always been my vision. With Wakanda, a place set in the present but with a futuristic outlook, it wasn’t a hard transition—it made a lot of sense.”

The Dora Milaje are coming off of a scene-stealing introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther, where Okoye was played by Danai Gurira. “This moment has been coming for a long time,” says Okorafor. “People have craved these types of characters for a while, and I don’t think that craving is going to pass; it’s something that is here to stay.”

Are you excited about Wakanda Forever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: WAKANDA FOREVER #1 (Part 1 of 3)

Written by Nnedi Okorafor

Art by Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque

Cover by Terry Dodson

On-Sale 6/27/18

X-MEN: WAKANDA FOREVER #1 (Part 2 of 3)

Written by Nnedi Okorafor

Art by Ray-Anthony Height

Cover by Terry Dodson

On-Sale 7/25/18