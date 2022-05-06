Zombie Strange Almost Looked Even More Gross in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon wrap-up its theatrical run and head over to Disney+ at the end of the month and a lot of things are starting to be released from behind-the-scenes of the film. During the final act of Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange possesses the body of a recently deceased Defender Strange, and fans have taken the liberty of calling him Zombie Strange. The look of the character was pretty disturbing, but it seems that it could have been even worse. Marvel Studios concept artist Ian Joyner released some early designs for the character and it's really gross. You can check it out below!

"A closeup of #Deadstrange for #doctorstrangeinthemultiverseofmadness . We went through a Lot of iterations on this and I was so excited to see it on screen, and to see the fan reaction! The makeup by @barriegower and the team was just fantastic (as were all the vfx!) So proud and honored to have lead our incredible #marvel visual development team on this project. #mcu #comicbookmovies#doctorstrange#horror"

Michael Waldron, who wrote both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, recently revealed the big problem with Marvel Studios' use of the multiverse. The scribe thinks we should proceed with the multiverse very cautiously. During a previous discussion with SFX Magazine, the Loki and Doctor Strange writer scribe detailed how Marvel Studios use of the multiverse could become a double-edged sword.

"The danger is you can expand your scope too wide, and you can actually reduce the stakes if you don't make it personal as you go bigger and wider. But the opportunity in the multiverse is to have characters confront literal 'What ifs?' and alternate versions of themselves and perhaps others in their lives. It's an interesting way to hold up a mirror to characters," Waldron said. "In every way, it shapes the emotional heart of the story. It has to. The multiverse isn't just a MacGuffin where we're like, 'Okay, this is just a kitschy thing that we're playing with in this movie.' If you're faced with alternate realities and with alternate versions of yourself that has to become the emotional heart, exploring who you might be if you were a different version of yourself, if you made other choices, the right choices or the wrong choices. It's complex stuff, emotionally, and that's exactly why it's so thrilling and so great for a cast as dramatically talented as this one."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively in theaters now!

