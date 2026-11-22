Tom Cruise wasn’t the first person book readers thought of when they saw Jack Reacher, but he somehow managed to pull off the role despite being nothing like the character. In 2012, Cruise and his Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie adapted the Lee Child novel One Shot into a movie and brought Jack Reacher to the big screen. This caused a huge uproar among fans of the novel series since Reacher stands well over six feet tall and is a mass of solid muscle. Cruise is the opposite of that in every way. Despite this, the movie earned positive reviews and good box office, and it warranted a sequel.

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Four years later, Cruise returned for the sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and once again proved that he was right for the role, even if he wasn’t anything like the character Child created in his book series. Now, 10 years later, Jack Reacher fans have something for all fans.

Tom Cruise Returned as Jack Reacher 10 Years Ago

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Jack Reacher: Never Go Back was released on October 21, 2016, and was based on the 2013 Jack Reacher novel Never Go Back. While Cruise and McQuarrie teamed up for the first movie in the series, the follow-up was directed by Edward Zwick, although McQuarrie remained on board as a producer. This film takes place four years after the first movie, and it follows Reacher as he goes on the run with an Army major who was framed for espionage. While on the run, Reacher realizes there is a dark conspiracy at work and finds himself forced to uncover the truth, even as a fugitive.

Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill from the MCU) stars as Major Susan Turner, the woman framed for espionage. While Cruise was someone who never fit the role of Jack Reacher for fans of the books, he was able to pull off the same attitude and nonstop action hero that the book’s character introduced. Lee Child fans hated the casting, but movie fans bought into it instantly. The first movie made $218.3 million on a $60 million budget, with a 67% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel made $162 million on a $60 million budget, and while it dropped in audience and critical scores, it still showed that Cruise could play the action star, even when miscast in the role.

Alan Ritchson Has Ensured That All Fans Have Their Own Jack Reacher

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

The good news for fans is there are two different versions of Jack Reacher that anyone can enjoy. The fans of the Tom Cruise movies have that version of the character, and the fans of the novel have a physically accurate version on the Prime Video series Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson. In the books, Jack Reacher is six feet five and weighs between 210 and 250 pounds. Tom Cruise is five foot seven and around 160 pounds, nearly a foot shorter and between 50 and 90 pounds lighter. If anything, this made his ability to stand up against overwhelming odds even more impressive.

However, Alan Ritchson is six foot three and built his weight to around 235 to 240 pounds for Reacher, making him the weight of Jack Reacher while standing only two inches shorter. Even though he isn’t as tall, he dwarfs most of the people in the show’s cast and portrays the monster of a man that Reacher is in the novels. The TV series has run for four seasons, with two more on the way. The average score for the four seasons on Rotten Tomatoes is an impressive 95%, with a 77% audience rating. The second and third seasons have an almost perfect 98% critics score, while the first season has the best audience rating at 91%.

Later-season audience scores dropped into the 70s on Rotten Tomatoes, with the fourth dropping to 64%, which is below that of Tom Cruise’s first movie. That shows that the television and movie audiences don’t have the same desire to have Reacher novel-accurate as long as the story plays out how they want it to. The novel’s fans often reveled in the Jack Reacher fight scenes, and by the fourth season of the show, many audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes complained about those same moments. While Ritchson’s hulking man dispensing justice is what Lee Child fans came to see, the more creative fighting style of someone like Tom Cruise seems to have worked just as well when it comes to audiences.

What are your thoughts on Tom Cruise’s portrayal of Jack Reacher? Let us know which version of Reacher you liked better in the comments below.