The ’80s were a pretty amazing time in pop culture, speaking as someone who is from there. While the ’50s and ’60s got decades of glaze from the silent generation and the baby boomers and ’70s nostalgia faded away as quickly as any fond memories of that decade, the ’80s have stayed pop culturally relevant for much longer than most decades. It was the beginning of an era of commercialization the likes of which we’d never seen before. ’80s pop culture is another level from previous decades. Even the youngest zoomers can name more ’80s pop cultural references than any other decade. I don’t know what kind of toys my parents and their friends played with, but every one in the English-speaking world knows the ones I did. Into this pop cultural landscape walked Pee-Wee Herman and 36 years ago, he made one of his last official appearance.

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Pee-Wee Herman was played by the late great comedian Paul Reubens. He had debuted the character on the Hollywood comedy club circuit in the late ’70s, creating the character in 1977 while a member of the Groundlings, the legendary LA improv group. Pee-Wee After an HBO special, Herman would break into pop culture in 1985 in Tim Burton’s first film, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Audiences, whether they be adults or children, fell in love with the character and he would soon find a home on Saturday morning TV with Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. He became an icon, but some legal woes led to the end of the character everywhere but in our hearts for years to come.

Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Lived Up to the Legacy of Mr. Rogers

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Paul Reubens’ death in 2023 was the end of one of the greatest children’s entertainers of all-time. Pee-Wee was first created to be a fun character to play in improv scenes, his childlike wonder and risque double entendres letting him play perfectly off of greats like the late Phil Hartman (one of the finest improv actors ever, bar none). In fact, Reubens and Hartman developed the character together, which if you know the history of Phil Hartman and his talent perfectly explains why the character has worked so well.

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure was the perfect introduction for the character to the rest of the world. Pee-Wee’s quest for his red bike was like something out of myth, if myths were written by goth boomers and closeted gay improv actors. Reuben had spent eight years playing the character by the time the movie premiered, so new fans got to see what amounts to the ultimate version of the character. Herman was the kind of kid’s character that was both extremely wholesome and also just the right amount of risque, allowing him to appeal to children, older kids, and adults.

Pee-Wee’s Playhouse launched a year after the movie and it was amazing. I was an ’80s kid, born in 1980, and I watched the show religiously. Saturday mornings were a holy day for children back then, a time of sugary cereals and savory snacks, hours of TV that was made specifically for us, which was quite rare back then. Pee-Wee‘s Playhouse was on CBS, part of one of the best line-ups on network TV, with ’80s kids classics like The Berenstain Bears, Jim Henson’s Muppet Babies, and Hulk Hogan’s Rock and Wrestling (I would mostly watch CBS and ABC, then move to NBC for some Saved By the Bell; late ’80s Saturdays rocked). However, it was actually more like an older kids show, one that has gone down in legend – Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.

Both shows took viewers into the realm of imagination, showing them all of the things that their brains were capable of. There were outlandish characters, both human and puppet, and the perfect setting for each show. But, most importantly, Rogers and Herman both deeply cared about developing children and making sure they grew up right. Both shows had the same kinds of good lessons for kids, ones that helped children become both more independent and more caring about others and the world around them.

One of the things you have to realize about ’80s children pop culture is that it was the end of children’s entertainment as a learning resource in a lot of ways. The Reagan Administration, always in the pockets of every business willing to pay them, lifted FDA regulations that made sure that children’s programming would also be good for children’s development and not, say, 30-minute long toy commercials that were often as deep as a puddle (are you starting to understand why the world is like this?). Pee-Wee’s Playhouse was made by people who cared about children more than profit and that’s part of what made it so great.

From 1986 to 1990, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse put out brilliant new episodes, but like all things on TV, the show would eventually come to an end. In 1990, the ratings had slid enough for the character’s show to get cancelled, with the final episode “Playhouse for Sale” airing on November 16th, 1991. The episode was recorded at some point in 1990 (I tried to find out when, but it’s not on the Internet anywhere) but wouldn’t air until the next year. However, by the time it did air, everything had changed for Reubens.

In July of 1991, Reubens was arrested for indecent exposure at a pornography theater (yes, there was a time when watching porn was a communal activity). His mugshot looked nothing like the clean cut Pee-Wee we were used to and the whole thing shocked everyone. Many assumed that the show was ended because of the arrest, but this wasn’t the case at all. However, the incident was the nail in the coffin for Pee-Wee Herman. The character was all but dead, with Reubens moving on and taking other roles. It was the last time the character would appear on network TV in his own show.

Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Is Remembered As One of the Finest Children’s Shows Ever

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Paul Reubens’ 1991 arrest hurt the legacy of Pee-Wee Herman at first, but in the years since, most people have realized that the whole situation was nowhere near as bad as it was portrayed as. Pee-Wee’s Playhouse is judged not by the one time the cops decided to mess with (gay) men at a movie theater where they weren’t hurting anyone, but for how great of a kids’ show it was. It grabbed the baton passed by Mr. Rogers and Jim Henson and the Muppet Factory and ran with it, creating a children’s show that has becme a legend.

The end of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse wasn’t the last time we’d see the character, though. Reubens would appear as Pee-Wee at numerous shows, even appearing in a well-loved SNL sketch with Andy Samberg. Pee-Wee’s Playhouse would air in syndication on Fox and Cartoon Network in the late ’90s and ’00s, introducing all-new fans to the show, but it wouldn’t be until 2016 that the character would return in his own production, the Netflix movie Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday. It was the last appearance of the character, and a perfect send-off for this beloved icon.

Did you grow up watching Pee-Wee’s Playhouse? What’s your favorite Paul Reuben role and why is it Blow? Sound off in the comment section below.