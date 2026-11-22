Animation has given us many classic movies over the years. Naturally, the name Disney is one of the first evoked by any mention of the genre, but there are several other movie studios that have built remarkable reputations for success off the back of their animated films. Pixar, DreamWorks, Studio Ghibli — some of the best animated movies ever made have come from various different studios and filmmakers. Considering the genre built its success on family-friendly fare, it’s perhaps unsurprising that this is the most common perception of its movies: that they’re mostly just for kids. However, that stance dismisses and diminishes the quality of some truly exceptional films.

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Throughout the genre’s history, there have been many great animated movies that are all too quickly dismissed by general audiences. The perception that animated films only have something to offer to the youngest members of their audiences is the sort of rash, sweeping generalization that glosses over some truly great movies. Each of the following is an exceptional film that also happens to be animated, but the notion that they were made just for kids ultimately hurt their chances for the success they deserved.

5) The Iron Giant (1999)

The Iron Giant is fondly remembered today by the many ’90s kids who were emotionally traumatized by it upon its original release. Brad Bird’s 1999 movie told the story of a young boy who befriends a huge, alien robot, set against the backdrop of a particularly paranoid 1950s America. The Cold War subtext was naturally lost on many of the movie’s younger audience members, but most adults were quick to dismiss the movie due to its animation style, which evoked the Disney movies of the era. This led to the awesome sci-fi movie being a box office flop in spite of its incredible quality.

In the years since, the brilliance of The Iron Giant has been more widely recognized, but that doesn’t do anything to change its lack of initial success. The movie’s deeper narrative themes and emotional weight gave it many qualities that only older viewers could truly appreciate, and it has since come to be considered one of the best animated movies of its time. The idea that The Iron Giant was just for kids might have since been dispelled, but that can never change the fact that the movie struggled at the box office as a result of that misguided perception.

4) Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire was released during an incredibly interesting period of Disney animation. After spending the 1990s making the animated musicals that are most commonly associated with the studio, 2001 saw them try something decidedly different with an animated adventure movie inspired by classic pulp fiction and the sci-fi works of writers such as Jules Verne. Unfortunately, Disney underestimated just how much their movies were perceived as being specifically for kids, and Atlantis: The Lost Empire struggled as a result.

Now remembered as one of Disney’s most underrated movies, Atlantis: The Lost Empire has come to be considered a cult classic. However, the scope of its fantastical sci-fi adventure was something that, as well as being one of Disney’s most ambitious experiments, deserved to secure a much wider audience. Sadly, the Disney label, combined with marketing that failed to communicate the movie’s universal appeal, saw Atlantis dismissed as just another kids movie for far too long.

3) Titan A.E. (2000)

Titan A.E. is perhaps the most obscure title on this list, but it’s probably also the one with the biggest cult following. The year 2000 saw Don Bluth turn his hand to making a sprawling space opera using the animation techniques that had seen him deliver numerous successful movies, resulting in Titan A.E., an animated movie with a cast packed with huge Hollywood stars. Its story followed Cale Tucker, a young man in the 31st century tasked with protecting a giant spaceship that could save humanity after the destruction of Earth.

Despite the strength of its epic sci-fi premise, Titan A.E. was unable to secure the success or attention it deserved. The style of its animation led to many people dismissing it as another adventure movie made for kids, but the level of violence and the complexities of its plot meant that it also struggled to appeal to young children. This unfortunately led to the movie becoming a box office bomb that effectively killed Fox Animation Studios, which is especially tragic considering just how excellent Titan A.E. actually is.

2) Treasure Planet (2002)

There are a handful of Disney box office failures that eventually became fan-favorite movies, but none as well-known as Treasure Planet. A particularly ambitious adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s literary classic Treasure Island, the movie sought to transplant its story into outer space. A breathtaking combination of traditional hand-drawn animation and computer-generated imagery, Treasure Planet remains one of Disney’s most original adaptations of a previously existing story, and has since come to be considered one of the best animated movies of the 2000s.

Treasure Planet‘s underwhelming marketing campaign did nothing to help dispel the notion that it was purely for children. Its appeal wasn’t at all communicated by promotional material, with adults who would have enjoyed its sci-fi reimagining of a familiar story instead seeing it as just another animated Disney movie. This was one of the major factors in the movie becoming a financial disappointment, and while Treasure Planet proved to be one of the best Disney movies of all time, it took years to build that reputation because of how it was initially dismissed by so many.

1) 9 (2009)

Shane Acker’s 9 is one of the strangest and most interesting animated movies of the 21st century so far. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi story is set in an alternate version of the 1940s and follows the titular rag doll who awakens shortly after the uprising of machines, which in turn led to the eradication of humanity. The only resistance against the machines is the rag doll Stitchpunks, setting a particularly bleak backdrop for the animated movie. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 9 struggled to find its audience.

Many thought the film seemed too dark for young children, but a lot of older audiences saw the animated movie as being aimed at another demographic. Existing in this liminal space between the two, 9‘s brilliance wasn’t recognized widely enough, and it passed into relative obscurity. With the movie’s potential sequel seeming destined to go unmade, it is now remembered as a great standalone animated movie that deserved much greater success. It’s now clear that it was never truly intended for a particularly young audience, but that its distinct visual identity and complex premise should have been better targeted at more mature viewers.