36 years after the original movie was released, a new entry in the Home Alone franchise is officially on the way with Macaulay Culkin reprising the character of Kevin McCallister. The news broke yesterday with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg reportedly attached to the feature film as both writers and producers, along with the shocking news that Culkin would return to the breakout role that changed the trajectory of his life and career in many ways — good and bad. All of this happened in the blink of an eye, but as this hot story was developing, a different one had just occurred that told a different side of the story.

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Shifting this momentous surprise into something a little more unexpected, the first director for the franchise had just done an interview minutes before the news broke explaining why a legacy sequel could never happen for a very valid reason. Unbeknownst to him, the cogs had been turning in the Disney machine for some time and a new movie had been development with this director left completely in the dark. It’s the ultimate example of bad timing, but if his comments hold any weight to them — and they do — this new Home Alone could have an uphill battle in grabbing eyes on it, as well as a tougher struggle in being as successful as the original.

Original Home Alone Director Explains Why There Can’t Be A Legacy Sequel

Chris Columbus is the prototype for the type of director who can take a children’s film and instill heart and sentimentality into its story while also making something mature yet accessible. If anyone understands the art of moviemaking for this broad but niche audience, it’s Columbus. That may be the reason he spoke with his chest during a recent interview with a media outlet while discussing the topic of Home Alone, a series that has been making the rounds lately as Culkin reprised the character for a McDonald’s collaboration, fueling rumors that the actor might be looking to restart the franchise. His primary reason for nixing any rumors of a sequel? The loss of one of its other stars, Catherine O’Hara.

“Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of Home Alone,” Columbus told Variety. “There’s the yin and yang of Home Alone: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film.” O’Hara sadly passed away earlier this year in January, leaving behind a prolific legacy of work as well as being a genuinely great human being. “It was really about Catherine and Macaulay, if anyone ever wanted to do a sequel,” Columbus continued, “and unfortunately that can’t happen now.”

“I think you potentially could still entertain the idea of doing another Home Alone with the cast,” Columbus added in regards to ways another Home Alone without O’Hara could work, but wasn’t optimistic. “Not any of these ridiculous follow-ups to the first. And I only say ridiculous because it’s weird with filmmakers. They don’t understand why that cast works so well. It’s always about the cast. It’s like The Goonies. It’s about the cast.”

Chris Columbus Had No Idea There Was a 3rd Home Alone Movie Being Made

His take on a new movie makes perfect sense, but the cherry on top of this story is what happened next. A few moments prior to doing the interview with Variety, the news broke that Culkin was indeed returning to the franchise with the announcement of Rogen and Goldberg behind it. According to the report from his interviewer, “Columbus had no knowledge that the project was in development or about to be announced.” His dance card has filled up already as he prepares to direct Gremlins 3 over 30 years since the first was released, which begins shooting early in 2027. When pressed after the announcement for a follow-up, Columbus declined to comment further.

Culkin has been on the record several times regarding the Home Alone series in recent years, even laying out the foundation for a script that he felt was the best way to bring back his nostalgic character while opening the door for the next generation of young audience members. Its this pitch that seems to be what the upcoming movie will be about, or at least use as part of its core. In that version, O’Hara’s performance is not a mandatory part of the story and may even add more gravity to the drama of it all, but her presence would be sorely missed. We will see how they honor the memory of O’Hara when this movie is released, although a date and additional information has yet to be revealed.

Is Chris Columbus right about how a new Home Alone wouldn’t work as well without O’Hara, or does Culkin’s idea for a new film make sense without her? Let us know in the comments.