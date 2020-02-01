Emerald Run Trailer Features Stars From Witchblade, Twin Peaks, Smallville, and More

October Coast has released a trailer for Emerald Run, an upcoming drama from filmmaker Eric Etebari and is described by the studio as an "all-star crime caper," featuring an electric cast, headed up by familiar faces like Witchblade TV series stars David Chokachi and Yancy Butler along with Twin Peaks actor Chris Mulkey, Vernon Wells (Commando), Smallville and Dukes of Hazzard's John Schneider and Michael Pare (Streets of Fire). The film will be available in theaters and on streaming platforms next month, on February 21.

In the film, John Thomas ventures on a desert excursion orchestrated by his questionably righteous father in law. Though reluctant at first, the exacerbating toll of his daughter’s medical condition forces John to seek recompense across the border. Throughout his journey, John encounters various characters that raise new conflicts, both internally and externally, allowing him to reflect on his relationships with those he left back home and find inspiration in the one long gone.

You can check it out below.

Written by Anthony Caruso and Marialisa Caruso, Emerald Run also stars Steven Williams (The X-Files and The Blues Brothers), Angela Gots (Madam Secretary), Anthony Caruso (Upgrade) and Adam Gifford (Longmire).

Emerald Run premiered back on January 24, leading up to a wide theatrical release on February 21 in about 100 theaters across the U.S.

