The idea of adapting popular video games into movies has been around almost as long as video games themselves. As soon as well-defined stories were incorporated into the medium of games, there was clear potential for crossover onto the big screen. Those considered the best video game movies are the ones that manage to successfully translate the appeal of the games into a compelling blockbuster, which, naturally, varies in difficulty depending on the source material. All too often, this translation is the biggest stumbling block, and it has led to many video game movies struggling to impress their target audience.

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Just as there are many video game movie adaptations that are better than many fans will admit, there are also those whose potential was untapped. In many cases, video game movies laid the foundations for further films in a franchise, but fell short of delivering the success that would warrant a big-budget follow-up. Each of the following video game movies deserved to start a whole movie franchise of adaptations of their source material, but, for one reason or another, these potential franchises simply failed to materialize.

5) Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Historically speaking, video game adaptations have often struggled to capture the appeal of their source material. Detective Pikachu, on the other hand, brilliantly demonstrated just how much potential there was in bringing Pokémon to life in live-action. Rather than simply recreating the formula of the games or the animated show, the movie was only loosely based on the game of the same name, instead elaborating on the basic premise of the iconic Pokémon character acting as a detective.

By putting a beloved franchise figure at its core (voiced excellently by Ryan Reynolds, no less), and telling its story against the backdrop of Ryme City, which felt remarkably lived-in, Detective Pikachu laid the foundation for a franchise of Pokémon-adjacent stories that had their own unique style. Despite a handful of minor shortcomings, Detective Pikachu was a brilliant adaptation of the video game source material. A sequel was announced, but years have now passed without any significant updates, leading many to believe it has quietly gotten stuck in development hell. It’s a shame, too, because Detective Pikachu had obvious franchise potential.

4) Max Payne (2008)

Of all the notoriously hated movies of the ’00s based on video games — and there’s actually more than some people would suspect — 2008’s Max Payne might just be one of the worst. Taking the groundbreaking and well-loved video game series of the same name and bringing it to life in live-action was a move that fans had spent years clamoring for, but the execution was decidedly underwhelming. Mark Wahlberg’s turn as Payne alongside Mila Kunis in a supporting role was not enough to rescue the movie’s lackluster script, and Max Payne was, by most standards, a huge waste of potential.

While that disappointment was naturally the reason a franchise never materialized, this was a mistake. Instead, taking the first film’s shortcomings and shoring them up by making a superior sequel could have both pleased fans and capitalized on the narrative strength of the source material. It’s understandable that no studio wanted to take a risk on a sequel, but with Wahlberg starring, a Max Payne franchise could have become the sort of gritty, action-heavy success that later made John Wick a household name. Instead, the standalone movie is remembered as another failed video game adaptation.

3) Rampage (2018)

The idea of adapting beloved arcade games into movies might seem strange to many. Classic arcade titles aren’t exactly known for their compelling narratives, but there have been a few movies based on these games that have actually been pretty impressive. 2018’s Rampage took the most basic ideas from the arcade games and brought them to life as a big-budget action movie. Perhaps the most important addition to this formula, and the catalyst for Rampage‘s success, was the casting of Dwayne Johnson as the film’s human lead.

Just as the original games were influenced by the monster movies of yesteryear such as King Kong and Godzilla, Rampage managed to recapture that same vibe, just with a little added levity. Giving Dwayne Johnson free rein to deliver bombastic action spectacle has long been a winning idea for Hollywood, and Rampage was no different. The movie had clear potential for growth, as sequels could establish new monsters and give audiences even more large-scale destruction. However, as production on any follow-up has yet to be announced, it seems that Rampage is doomed to become another standalone video game movie that didn’t get to live up to its franchise potential.

2) Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most prolific video game franchises of the 21st century, and its stories span many historical eras. The idea of putting players into the shoes of assassins fighting an ancient war against Templars across human history proved hugely successful, and seemed to be perfectly primed for a big-screen adaptation. 2016 finally saw the franchise adapted into a Hollywood blockbuster starring Michael Fassbender, but the Assassin’s Creed movie managed to alienate much of its existing fanbase and, as a result, struggled to achieve major success.

Despite being packed with Assassin’s Creed Easter eggs, the movie opted to focus on an original character rather than those whose stories fans were already invested in. The movie might not have got every aspect of the games right, but the blend of sci-fi, historical action, and impressive visual effects was certainly close to nailing the appeal of the franchise. Sequels could have fine-tuned these ideas to perfection, but instead, the movie’s reputation preceded it, ruining its chances to establish the franchise it deserved to start. An Assassin’s Creed TV reboot is currently in the works.

1) Warcraft (2016)

As a lifelong fan of the Warcraft franchise, I was personally incredibly excited for a live-action movie set within its world. The 2016 film explored one of the Warcraft franchise’s most important stories, which saw humans and orcs first encountering one another, sparking the war that sits at the core of most of its stories. While Warcraft was far from a perfect translation of the games’ appeal into live-action, it did a good job of introducing several of the key figures in the franchise’s sprawling fantasy narrative, balancing a stacked cast against a story that worked on an individual basis, too.

The odds were stacked against Warcraft from the very beginning, and the huge budget necessary to bring it to life ultimately proved its downfall. Its success simply wasn’t enough to warrant exploring the story in further films, and, years later, fans are still waiting for the fantasy movie sequel. Being reasonably well-versed in Warcraft lore, I could list dozens of potentially compelling stories and characters from the franchise that deserve the big-screen treatment, but as Warcraft is remembered as another failed video game movie, the movie franchise it should have started seems doomed never to materialize.