Over three decades after its release, the original Home Alone remains one of the most watched and streamed holiday movies from October through December. It’s become a must-watch for the festive season, surviving and thriving not just because it’s a great Christmas film to watch with the family, but because it’s a great movie to watch – period. Macaulay Culkin left the franchise a long time ago, along with taking a step back from Hollywood as he grew older, but if the rumors are to be believed, it might be time for a Culkin comeback that would also kickstart the Home Alone franchise back to the top.

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This surprising news comes days after Culkin quietly revived the character for a McDonald’s commercial, marking the first time he played Kevin McCallister since 1992’s Home Alone 2. The commercial was to promote a new menu item that comes with some great nostalgic merch, but what was more exciting was watching Culkin step into this classic role through this unexpected way. To many, it felt natural and was the perfect way to officially begin the holiday season of 2026. Those some fans will be excited to find out that more Home Alone could be on the way, and its headline attraction has an entire plot mapped out for the best way to make this dream become a reality.

Macaulay Culkin Has A Vision For A New Home Alone Sequel

On a recent episode of The Town podcast, Matt Belloni mentioned he received a tip from someone regarding the former child actor that needed to be discussed in-depth. Culkin was spotted recently on the Disney lot and said “Disney is salivating” over the idea of a Home Alone sequel and “extremely eager to make this happen and is actively courting the actor.” Belloni added that they believe Culkin’s return to the 90’s franchise would be a “major draw” for the box office and is “having his ass kissed like nobody’s business” to make it happen, even so far as offering the actor another movie that could be his “passion project” just to get him to sign on for a new Home Alone.

Culkin previously offered his thoughts about what a new entry in the Home Alone franchise would look like during an event last year in California titled “A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin,” also explaining how his concept for how a follow-up could occur decades since he last appeared as the character. “I kind of had this idea,” Culkin told the crowd at his event, “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out.”

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“[Kevin’s son] won’t let me in,” Culkin continued, “and he’s the one setting traps for me. The house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship. [Kevin has to] get back into [his] son’s heart kind of deal. That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing.” This sounds like a great way to add nostalgia for fans of the original while creating something new for young viewers who have zero connection to Culkin or the John Hughes film.

Why Macaulay Culkin Took Over 30 Years To Rejoin the Home Alone Franchise

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Most fans have been ecstatic about this possibility, but some feel a tinge of bitterness about it, questioning why it took so long for Culkin to return to the series. The topic isn’t something new for the actor, but it’s still a mild sore spot for him. “What I wanted is to be with people my own age,” Culkin said on a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen. “You have to remember: A lot of the stuff I did when I was a kid … I’m not doing ensembles. It’s me. You’ll watch ‘Home Alone’ and I go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m in “Cast Away,” except he had a volleyball to talk to.”

Due to his sudden surge in popularity, Culkin was also unable to lead a normal life. The problem was that once he became one of the most recognizable faces in the 90’s, there was no escaping fame. “I wanted to go out and I wanted to date girls, and I wanted to hang out with people my own age. I wanted to, you know, go to a party,” Culkin explained remorsefully. “I wanted to do those kind of things. I can’t tell you how many bar mitzvahs I missed.”

The actor had to work through many things in order to feel comfortable about being a performer once again, and even more work to return to a character that changed his life for better and worse. As far as we are concerned, this is a case of “better late than never,” and Culkin’s pitch for the series hits all the right targets for a broad audience. While we won’t be getting a holiday gift from Disney this year about the series coming back, fans have plenty of time to stay on the “Nice list” while we hope for the next entry in Home Alone to give us and a new generation of viewers the same holiday treat we enjoyed so many years ago.

What do you think about Macaulay Culkin’s idea for a new Home Alone? Is it time for the series to be revived or should this only be for 90’s kids to enjoy? Let us know in the comments.