Tom and Jerry Movie Actor Michael Pena Reveals New Details About the Live-Action Reboot

Tom and Jerry are bringing their beloved brand of hijinks to the big screen later this year in a new live-action film, and they'll have some help from a talented cast. That cast includes Chloe Grace Moretz as Kayla, who will be interacting quite a bit with Michael Pena, who is playing the role of Terrance in the film that has Jerry moving into a hotel that they both work at. That's when Tom is enlisted to get rid of Jerry, and while odds are he won't succeed, it's going to be very interesting to watch him try. Recently THR spoke to Pena about his recent and upcoming projects, and during the conversation, he dished a few details from filming the anticipated comedy.

"Oh, man, that was so cool," Pena said. "Sometimes, you show up on these movies, and the actor is still trying to find it. I don't know if they’re not prepared or whatever, but it happens every so often. But, Chloe Moretz was so on the money… She knew the script, and she was just awesome to go back and forth with. And Tim Story is just a stud. There are some directors who are good indie directors or good dramatic directors, but he’s a big movie director. He’s meant to be doing big movies. It didn’t seem like work when we were on set with the guy. He just wants fun, and fun is what we gave him. You always want to perform for your director, because he’s your first audience, and he was really easy to perform for. There’s a certain freedom that you want, especially for that kind of family movie. And sometimes, you don’t want that freedom. You want there to be a little bit of an edge and a little bit of tension. You can definitely sense that on some films."

If the film is half as fun as it evidently was filming it, fans are in for a fun time.

Tom and Jerry haven't hit the big screen since 1992's Tom and Jerry: The Movie, which featured a fully voiced Tom and Jerry. Tom was voiced by Richard Kind while Jerry was voiced by Dana Hill, but this time around the duo will be silent. If you've watched the original cartoon though, you know they are quite skilled at communicating what they're feeling even without voices, and we can't wait to see what this project ends up looking like.

Tom and Jerry is currently scheduled for a release on December 23rd, 2020.

