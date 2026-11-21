It looks like it might be another L in the books for Zack Snyder. And while it’s true that the movie he’s potentially lost out on has been stuck in development hell for years, and that he was only attached back in June of this year, it can’t feel great to no longer be associated with the project—however that came about. The details are a little hazy, but it was initially reported by World of Reel that John Carpenter has said that Snyder is no longer on board for the Escape from New York remake and that he’s been replaced by none other than Robert Rodriguez.

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Snyder’s involvement had been the only forward movement the project had seen in years, though it had previously had all sorts of names attached to it, including Radio Silence, Leigh Whannell, Brett Ratner, Len Wiseman, Breck Eisner, and Neil Cross. And when he sat down for an interview with Dropping Names, Carpenter, the original Escape from New York‘s creator, revealed that Snyder was no longer involved, saying cryptically, “He’s not anymore, but he’s trying to get back. He’s trying to get back. We’ll see. Nice man. I liked him.” What exactly the filmmaker means by “he’s trying to get back” is anyone’s guess (though surely some are hoping it’s Snyderverse-related).

What Does This Mean for Escape from New York?

It’s still way too up in the air to know anything for sure, but some fans are definitely questioning why the production would swap out one director who finds himself on a losing streak for another on a seemingly worse streak. “I already saw a movie directed by Zack Snyder where people have to go into a cordoned-off zone for action hijinks. Somehow, even with a zombie tiger, it was f*cking tedious,” said one fan about Snyder. As for Rodriguez, others were quick to add that he hasn’t had a good film since Sin City, which he directed alongside Frank Miller.

Though some are skeptical about Snyder no longer being involved in the project, especially as this episode was shot months before its release. One listener said, “That’s not at all what was said on Dropping Names, and the episode was shot months ago. They specifically refer to Sam Neil being alive. In terms of the ‘trying to get back’ quote. That was about Snyder’s career, not this film. So, I’m sorry, we’re still stuck for now.” And “stuck” is a great descriptor for how fans of the original (those who even want a remake) feel about Snyder as the prospective director. Overall, it’s unclear what any of this really means, though it’s worth noting that if Snyder isn’t actually off the project, there’s still Rodriguez waiting in the wings with an entirely different idea and script that Carpenter has reportedly signed off on.