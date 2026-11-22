There are some movies that are made to be watched again and again…and again. That is particularly true of movies featuring time-travel and time-loops. In 1993, Bill Murray starred in one such movie that has the theme of repetition down to a fine art, where he played Phil Connors, a self-interested, cynical TV weatherman who discovers that sometimes you have to get things wrong a lot before you finally find the path you are meant to take. For him, all of this takes place on the same day as he finds himself caught in a time-loop that refuses to release him from living the same day repeatedly until he learns that the world does not revolve around him. Of course, the day he is stuck in is Groundhog Day, and the movie has found its way back into the Tubi streaming chart as a heartwarming, snow-covered film for the whole family to enjoy.

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Under the direction of Murray’s Ghostbusters costar Harold Ramis, Groundhog Day pairs Murray’s narcissistic Phil with his TV producer coworker, Rita, played by Andie MacDowell. The movie is basically about Phil proving that he can love someone other than himself while being driven to madness in his attempts to break out of the loop he has found himself in. Unfortunately, his efforts don’t instantly help him free himself from his curse, but naturally things all work out in the end. Murray was riding high at the time of Groundhog Day, and it became one of his highest-rated movies, still holding a 93% Rotten Tomatoes audience score. The popularity of the actor, along with the nostalgic feelings that a three-decade-ols movie brings has made sure that Groundhog Day is never far away from another watch, and there is no better time to revisit it than when it is available on free streaming.

Groundhog Day Could Have Been Very Different

Groundhog Day is a movie that plays its story perfectly with Ramis’ direction and Murray’s impeccable comic timing making the movie a timeless classic that doesn’t miss a beat as it balances its humor and heart. Yet there could have been many other ways the movie could have turned out differently. Murray was not first choice for the role, as others such as Tom Hanks, Michael Keaton and Kevin Cline were all in the mix, with Keaton actually turning down the role because he didn’t understand the story. Additionally, the studio wanted the reason why Phil ends up caught in his time-loop explaining in the movie. Ideas floated included a lover’s curse and a science experiment gone wrong, but thanks to Ramis and producer Trevor Albert scheduling those scenes too late to be filmed, the movie had to go ahead without them – for the better.

Despite behind-the-scenes conflicts between Ramis and a mid-divorce Murray, and Murray’s original claims that he hated the movie, years later he would admit that he felt it was one of his best performances and one of Ramis’ best directorial efforts. That is something that almost everyone agrees with, as Murray’s grumpy portrayal of Phil – partly enhanced by the personal issues he was facing at the time – is what elevates the film beyond just a run of the mill comedy. In 2006, Groundhog Day was preserved in the US National Film Registry, and its time-loop scenario is one that has often been repeated but very rarely bettered. Do yourself a favor and watch Groundhog Day while it is available to stream for free on Tubi among your festive holiday movies.

Is Groundhog Day one of Bill Murray’s most rewatchable movies? Let us know in the comments.